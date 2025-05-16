Draft of Housing Element environmental report available for review

The draft of the environmental impact report for the updated Seal Beach Housing Element is available for public viewing and comment. The document became available online on Friday, May 9. The public has 45 days to comment, according to a legal notice published in the May 8 edition of the Sun.

The project area is the entire city of Seal Beach.

Comments may be sent to Community Development Director Alexa Smittle at either planning@sealbeachca.gov or by regular mail to Smittle at city of Seal Beach, Community Development Department, at 211 Eighth St., Seal Beach. The draft EIR document is so large there is a separate link for each part of the draft EIR.

You will find the document at www.sealbeachca.gov. Click on the banner on top of the home page and scroll down when you find the “Environmental Documents Under Review” page.

In related news, the City Council will hold a study session on California’s housing laws at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 27, in the Council Chambers.