Briefing Room: May 15, 2025 was Peace officers Memorial Day

Today, Thursday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day—a day established by Congress in 1961 and signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, forever setting aside this day to honor peace officers who gave their lives protecting others.

Each year, communities across the country pause to remember those who answered the call to service—and paid the ultimate price. It is a solemn reminder that public safety comes at a cost that too often goes unseen.

Whenever I visit Sacramento, as I did just a few weeks ago, I make it a point to stop by the California Peace Officers’ Memorial. Walking among the names carved into stone is humbling. Every name represents a story: a life dedicated to service, a family forever changed, a sacrifice that must never be forgotten.

One name especially close to our hearts in Seal Beach is Officer Edward William Clavell, Jr.

On the night of Aug. 23, 1988, Officer Clavell was working traffic enforcement when he attempted to overtake a speeding vehicle. As he accelerated to catch up, he entered the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Boulevard—and collided with another car.

Officer Clavell, just 31 years old, lost his life that night. He was the only fatality, giving everything he had in service to the community he vowed to protect.

Today, we remember Officer Clavell.

We remember all who gave their last full measure of devotion to keeping others safe. We speak their names. We honor their lives. We promise never to forget.

If you ever find yourself in Sacramento, I encourage you to visit the California Peace Officers’ Memorial. It is more than just a monument—it is a living testament to courage, sacrifice, and the price of peace.

