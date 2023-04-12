Donation supports renovation of Yacht Club lounge

Seal Beach Yacht Club member Eric Kohn recently made a donation so the Yacht Club can renovate the club lounge, among other things.

“I love our club! As a long-term member, when I heard about the goal for renovating the lounge, I knew that I wanted to help support this project. I look forward to seeing the new lounge,” Kohn said.

“We are a family at the Seal Beach Yacht Club. Club leadership identified an under-utilized area of our club,” said Commodore Laura Ellsworth.

“We are growing and as membership continues to grow, we need to pivot and provide different experiences for our membership. Eric Kohn’s significant contribution to our club will enable us to continue our goal for a new lounge area downstairs to better serve our members. [Our] humble thanks to a treasured family member. Eric is the best,” Ellsworth said.