Crime Log: published Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

Crime Log Compiled by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Wednesday, August 28

• Check Area—(Priority 2)—Central Avenue—12:18 a.m.—The reporting person’s 13-year-old son refused to go home or tell his mother where he was. The son, who left the residence at 8 p.m. with his friends, had texted his mother to stop texting him and said he would block her number. The mother attempted to contact her son through his friend’s cell, but there was no answer. The mother spoke with officers and her son returned home.

• Reckless Driver—(Priority 2)—Los Alamitos Boulevard and Katella Avenue—12:58 a.m.—Two vehicles were seen racing northbound. One of the vehicles was a Black Dodge Charger, the other vehicle was unidentified.

• Suspicious Person—(Priority 2)—12th Street—3:03 a.m.—The reporting person said he witnessed an individual who appeared to be running from something. The reporting person was out walking her dog as the individual ran by her. The individual, according to the reporting person, appeared to be scared after he saw the reporting person.

• Hazard—(Priority 3)—14th Street and Seal Way—10:15 p.m.—A kite was stuck in electrical wires with the string hanging low enough for someone to grab onto. The reporting person had already contacted emergency services and had sent someone out. Officials determined the kite was not entangled in the electrical wires. Police were able to get the kite down.

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Surfside Avenue —3:47 p.m.—Two females and a male juvenile were seen on the balcony in Surfside throwing rocks at passing vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway. Officers spoke to the homeowner. The homeowner advised that he would speak to his children.

• Found Property—(Priority 4)—Ocean Avenue—4:09 p.m.—The reporting person found a Visa debit card in the Eighth Street beach parking lot.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Harvard Lane—4:57 p.m.—The reporting person said she was calling a friend and that she was just joking. The line disconnected. When the reporting person was able to reconnect, she was whispering into the phone requesting police, fire and paramedics. The address is from a VOIP (voice over internet protocol) line. A male got on the line shortly after the reporting person and insisted everything was OK. He insisted officers disregard the reporting person’s statement and advised that they do not live at the address. The homeowner, who was not home, told police that no call was made and everything was OK. The homeowner arrived home and assured officers that she had recently moved into the residence in 2019 and did not own a landline.

• Airsoft shooting—(Priority 2)—Riviera Drive and Bolsa Avenue—9:27 p.m.—The reporting person’s 12-year-old nephew was shot with an airsoft gun. The suspected individual was seen headed northbound on Bolsa Avenue. The incident occurred at the intersection of Riviera and Bolsa. Police checked the area for airsoft rounds. The suspected individual was seen driving a newer model of a grey metallic Ford Ranger, reportedly cccupied by three shooters, all described as blond male teenagers.

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—Ocean Avenue—9:44 a.m.—On the north side of the pier, the reporting person said they saw half a dozen women with an amplifier in the grass area.

Thursday, August 29

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—1:04 p.m.—The reporting person had requested counseling regarding a male individual who entered his business multiple times in one week asking to speak with the reporting person. The reporting person felt uncomfortable and worried he would keep coming back.

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—Main Street—10:05 p.m.—The reporting person called complaining about a piano man playing music out on Main Street.

• Suspicious Property—(Priority 3)—Dolphin Avenue—10:15 a.m.—The reporting person had received a package several weeks ago. The reporting person was unsure who the sender was, he opened the package and believed it was full of narcotics.

• Illegally Parked Vehicle—(Priority 4)—Ocean Avenue—10:34 a.m.—Two non-electric cars were seen parked in an electric vehicle charging space.

• Found Property—(Priority 4)—Ocean Avenue—12:51 p.m.—The reporting person found a wallet containing cash. Contact was made with the owner via a phone call. The owner of the wallet will retrieve the wallet from the substation.

• Petty Theft Reported—(Priority 3)—Hazelnut Avenue—2:05 p.m.—Occurring sometime throughout the night a grey Volswagon Atlas, possibly left unlocked, was robbed of sunglasses and a pelican storage container.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Electric Avenue—8:53 a.m.—An individual was seen on the Greenbelt between the Mary Wilson Library and Sixth Street. The individual was sleeping with a dog, camped out on the sidewalk. No violations were observed by the officers who responded.

Monday, August 30

• Fraud—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—5:26 p.m.—The reporting person was notified by their headquarters that a guest who was checked into a hotel room was refusing to leave.

The guest possibly used a fraudulent credit card to check in. It was unknown exactly which room they were in.

The guests were contacted and no fraudulent credit cards were used.

The guests had possibly used a Hilton Honors account which was flagged by corporate.

The guests had advised they would pay for the room rather than use their Hilton points.

