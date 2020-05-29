Crime Log: published Thursday, May 28, 2020

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on four detailed versions of the call log and one summary version, totaling 140 pages that were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. It is not possible to list all incidents or arrests. Summary versions of the log do not provide details about arrests or incidents.

IN SEAL?BEACH

FRIDAY, MAY 10

• Transient (Priority 3)—9:02 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The caller complained about a transient man sleeping by the tables outside the location. Police cited him for an unspecified violation of the Business and Professions Code and apparently advised him that he could be arrested for trespassing sometime in the future.

• Municipal Code (Priority 3)—11:05 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller complained about a man on the sand near the Seventh Street palm ring. The caller advised him to leave and he refused. Police counseled the man about being on the beach and he left. The rules for being on the beach changed recently.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—2:48 p.m.—10th Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man was inside a trash bin, rummaging through the contents. The caller thought this was suspicions. The caller did not see any weapons. As of 2:53 p.m., the man was moving various bags, luggage, and backpacks. Police apparently advised/warned/counseled the man against trash bin diving.

• Municipal Code (Priority 3)—3:04 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported a group of 12 individuals refusing to comply with Lifeguard orders to leave the beach. The group was near Lifeguard tower 7, just off the First Street beach parking lot. As of 3:10 p.m., Lifeguards advised for more individuals to leave. As of 3:27 p.m., police had advised/warned/counseled the individuals on the beach to leave and they left the area.

• Municipal Code (Priority 3)—3:10 p.m.—College Park Drive (College Park West)—The caller said an individual on a dune buggy was riding around the back side of the park. The individual in question was gone when police arrived.

• Business and Professions Code (Priority 2)—4:12 p.m.—10th Street and Seal Way—The caller said a group of 10 to 15 individuals were drinking beer in the alley. As of 4:25 p.m., police had counseld the group and they agreed to stay in the garage.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

• Assist Outside Agency (Priority 3)—7:12 a.m.—First Street—The caller used her Apple watch to tell 911 that a surfer with a broken leg was at the jetty. The caller was apparently trying to get Lifeguards. As of 7:15 a.m., Orange County Fire Authority was en route. The surfer was described as 51 years old, conscious and breathing. The surfer’s gender wasn’t specified. Authorities were still attempting to locate the surer as of 7:25 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., a Lifeguard was on the sand. Assisted.

• Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—10:27 a.m.—Second Street—A citizen complained that a resident at the location put out traffic cones and there was no place for other residents to park. As of 10:57 a.m., police contacted the owner of the traffic cones and advised/warned/counseled that person against violating the law concerning the use of traffic devices.

• Boat Problems (Priority 2)—7:19 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported a boat with possible engine problems. The caller had feared it was going to overturn. At the time of the call, the caller thought the boat might possibly be beached. As of 7:22 p.m., the connection between dispatch and the caller was lost. About 15 seconds later, the caller was back on 911. The boat was on the beach. As of 8:06 p.m., the boat was repaired and on its way back out to sea.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—9:42 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Bridgeport)—The caller said her backdoor alarm had alerted her that the backdoor had been moved. As of 9:52 p.m., police were checked the backyard. The yard checked out OK.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

• Car Check (Priority 3)—4:30 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A patrol unit observed a car in front of a location on Seal Beach Boulevard. It appeared to have been present for awhile, but was unoccupied as of 4:31 a.m. The officer checked the area. As of 4:45 a.m., police had contacted the driver. The car was not working. A friend was coming to pick up the registered owner.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—6:20 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a transient man was sleeping in the trash behind the building. The caller tried to wake him up, but he didn’t respond. As of 6:50 a.m., police had advised the man not to sleep in the trash and he agreed to move his car. He was interviewed in the field.

• Transient (Priority 3—7 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said the man from the previous call was again sleeping in the trash bin. As of 7:10 a.m., a tow company was advised. As of 7:42 a.m., police contacted the man again. As of 7:51 a.m., he was advised to leave. He was walking northbound.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:05 a.m.—13th Street—Someone used a blowtorch to cut the chain that secured the caller’s Electra beach cruiser bicycle. The bike was described as white over yellow with black handlebars. The caller had been in the process of repainting the bike. The crime apparently occurred between 8 p.m., Saturday, May 11, and 7 a.m., Sunday, May 12.

MONDAY, MAY 13

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—9:25 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said a man was refusing to leave the area. The caller had asked him to leave several times. As of 9:34 a.m., police contacted the man at the bus stop at Main Street and Electric Avenue. As of 9:44 a.m., he had been advised against trespassing.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

• Arrest—First Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Oliver Eduardo Camacho on suspicion of grand theft.

• Arrest—First Street and Pacific Coast Highway —Police arrested Roy Herbert Goding on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

• Arrest—Marina Drive—Police arrested Kevin Michael Dudley on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of stolen mail.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

• Arrest—Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Nicholas Orion Miller on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. (M), at Main St/pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, on 05/17/2020.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Manuel Enrique Carranza Melgar on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Arrest—Katella Avenue (in Los Alamitos)—Seal Beach Police arrested Nicolas Ray Jordan on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

• Arrest—North Gate Road—Police arrested Ericka Joy Santos on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct under influence of drugs.

MONDAY, MAY 20

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Studebaker Road (in Long Beach)—Seal Beach Police arrested

Michael Thomas Felien on suspicion of misdemeanor receiving, etc., stolen property worth less than $950.

Arrest—First Street—Police arrested

Robert Penida Trevino on suspicion of felony receiving, etc., stolen property worth more than $950.