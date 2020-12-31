Crime Log: published Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Editor’s note: The Sun did not receive any press logs from the Seal Beach Police Department last week, which was of course the week of Christmas. The Seal Beach portion of the Crime Log will return as soon as possible. Happy New Year to the civilian and sworn personnel of the Seal Beach Police Department.

Sunday, December 27

• Throwing an Object at a Car—7:25 p.m.—Ocean Avenue— “We did not get any calls of a “shooting” this weekend, but on 12/27/2020 at about 7:25pm, we received a call from a person who said that their car had been hit by an unknown type liquid while driving on Ocean Avenue,” wrote Seal Beach Police Lt. Nick Nicholas in a Dec. 28 email to the Sun.

“Officers arrived and determined that it was likely a water balloon that was thrown onto the car. No suspect information was obtained and the vehicle was undamaged. A report was completed,” Lt. Nicholas wrote.

“As a reminder, §23110 of the California Vehicle Code makes throwing an object at a vehicle a misdemeanor,” Lt. Nicholas wrote.

In Los Alamitos

Wednesday, December 2

• Stolen Auto—7 a.m.—Bloomfield—Los Alamitos Police were called to investigate a case of someone taking an auto without the owner’s consent.

Monday, December 7

• Identity Theft—Los Alamitos Boulevard—After a call for service, Los Al police arrested Scott Lucas Catalano, 28, on suspicion of identity theft, and using someone else’s identification for credit and other purposes.

• Identity Theft—Los Al Boulevard—Police arrested Shealyn Megan Edgmon, 28, on suspicion of identity theft and using other person’s identification with intent to defraud.

Tuesday, December 8

• Arrest—Catalina Street —Following a call for service, police arrested Javier Armenta, 49, and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Wednesday, December 9

• Arrest—Katella Avenue—Los Al police arrested Rebecca Tacosa Gray, 50, on suspicion of possession of unlawful paraphernalia.