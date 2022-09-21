IN SEAL BEACH

Sunday, Aug. 7

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—11:47 a.m.—Electric Avenue and 12th Street (Old Town)—Police received a report of a man slumped over and appeared to have a knife. He was on a bench. The reporting person didn’t know if the man was injured.

As of 11:50 a.m., the reporting person said the man appeared to be asleep or out of it. The knife was in his lap, the cover to the knife was next to him. As of 11:52 a.m., another reporting person put his location between 11th Street and 12th Street.

The additional reporting person did not see a knife but did see a bottle.

As of 11:56 a.m., police contacted the man. Police arrested Jason Ganus on suspicion of possession of a concealed dirk or dagger and suspicion of public intoxication.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—4:54 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A boyfriend and a girlfriend had an argument. She ran into the restroom and did not come out after about 5 minutes. The boyfriend called police and requested a female officer check on her. According to the police log, the argument was over the boyfriend cheating. She reportedly took his passport and phone with her when she went into the restroom. As of 5:01 p.m., police contacted both boyfriend and girlfriend. They left separately. Report taken.

Monday, Aug. 8

Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—2:48 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street—A man was reported sitting in a lawn chair on the center median. As of 3:06 p.m., police contacted him.

The man and the chair were apparently moved to the side of the road.

Incident Report (Priority 2)—8:13 p.m.—Ocean Avenue and Main Street—A woman, 93, fell to the ground on the corner, and hit her head. Orange County Fire Authority was en route. As of 8:14 p.m., she was conscious and breathing.

Report taken.

Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2)—8:48 p.m.—Main Street—The reporting person was told to call the police for a woman who was sitting in front of the location.

The woman in question was possibly hit by something thrown from an electric vehicle and struck in the eye.

As of 8:54 p.m., the reporting person contacted the woman. She declined medical attention. She was hit in the eye with a bottle of Pepto Bismol.

The electric vehicle was occupied by an unknown number of individuals. The golf cart was described as red.

Report taken.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Auto Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:17 a.m.—Edinger Avenue—The reporting person’s rite tandem boat trailer was taken. It was last seen March 1.

Suspected DUI (Priority 2)—7:05 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person told police that a car driven by an elderly man was swerving and almost hit a bicyclist.

Police contacted the driver. He was not driving under the influence. He was counseled about his driving.

Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—8:40 p.m.—Sixth Street—A man on the corner was reportedly screaming and yelling profanities. As of 8:47 p.m., police contacted one individual. As of 8:50 p.m., a taser was deployed. One person detained. As of 8:51 p.m., police requested fire/medics. As of 8:52 p.m., according to the log, a taser was deployed.

As of 9:03 p.m.,police arrested Demetrius De Shawn Marquez on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a peace officer or emergency medical technician. Report taken.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Alleged Drunk (Priority 2)—11:41 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person saw a man near the propane tanks, pacing back and forth, reportedly holding a beer can. As of 11:56 a.m., no further law enforcement services were required. No violation seen.

The man was uncooperative with police. He walked away, headed toward Long Beach.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—12:46 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue and Aster Street—The reporting person told police that a beat up van was driving around and was now parked by the park. According to the log, this call was possibly related to an earlier call. As of 13:50 p.m., the log noted that police checked on the vehicle earlier.

The occupants were construction workers who were working in the area and they were passing out business cards.

