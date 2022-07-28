IN SEAL BEACH

Saturday, July 2

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—8:26 a.m.—Dolphin Avenue (Old Town)—A branch fell and hit the reporting person’s car. As of 8:52 a.m., a message was left with the Public Works Department.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—10:35 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A catalytic converter was stolen. Report taken.

• Check Area (Priority 2)—12:42 p.m.—Surfside Avenue B—Lifeguards received a report of possible human remains close to the jetty. As of 12:57 p.m., police found … discarded surf wax.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man was reportedly approaching people in the parking lot. As of 1:08 p.m., he was reportedly walking into traffic on PCH. Police contacted him and advised/warned/cautioned him about his conduct.

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—2:02 p.m.—Main Street and Central Avenue (Old Town)—Police received a complaint about a female singing with a loud amplifier.

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—2:48 p.m.—Main Street and Central Avenue (Old Town)—Recall: an individual with an amplifier singing loudly. As of 3:19 p.m., police could not find anyone playing music at that time.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—4:34 p.m.—16th Street—Loss: a MacBook Pro. Report taken.

• Arrest—5:37 p.m. Main Street (Old Town)—Police received a report that a Range Rover struck a parked car and left going northbound on 10th Street. The reporting person suspected the driver might be under the influence. As of 5:38 p.m., the reporting person advised that the driver left a note. As of 6:42 p.m., police had a suspect in custody. Police arrested Nicole Wisehart on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. As of 8:19 p.m., she was cited and released to her husband. (A citation is considered an arrest in California.)

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—6:44 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A police unit stopped a car. Based on warrants, police arrested Joseph Marzano on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—19:42 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Phillips Street—Police received a report of a man walking northbound in the bike lane. As of 10:44 p.m., police were advised the man was stumbling. As of 10:59 p.m., the police had an individual in custody. As of 11:01 p.m., police had Christopher Santoro on suspicion of public intoxication. He was cited and released to his father. (A citation is considered an arrest in California.)

Sunday, July 3

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:46 a.m.—First Street (Bridgeport)—Sometime during the night, someone took dental instruments from an unlocked car. The value of the lost property was not included in the log entry, but grand theft is defined as the theft of property or cash worth more than $950.

• Peddler (Priority 3)—10:38 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report that two individuals were collecting donations for an Earth conservation group. As of 10:42 a.m., the reporting person expressed a willingness to prosecute. Police spoke with the two activists. They did not have a permit for Seal Beach or for Orange County but did have a permit for the city of Los Angeles. They were advised to apply for a Seal Beach permit. They expressed frustration at how the security officer and the landscaper handled the situation. All parties were counseled. The Earth conservation activists left. Log item.

Patrol Check (Priority 3)—11:08 a.m.—College Park Drive (College Park West)—The reporting person said a man by the trees appeared to be sleeping. He had a full backpack with him, which the reporting person also felt was suspicious. He checked out.

• Person Down (Priority 1)—1:22 p.m.—Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—A man was reported passed out in a vehicle on the northbound side of Seal Beach Boulevard, south of Westminster. As of 1:27 p.m., the man was out of the car. As of 1:47 p.m., police had arrested Robert William Beeton on suspicion of DUI.

• Incident Report (Priority 3)—2:44 p.m.—Dolphin Avenue—A tree branch (from a city tree) fell on the reporting person’s car and on the hood of the car next to hers. This was the same tree that dropped a branch on Saturday, July 2. According to the log, no vehicles were damaged. As of 3:07 p.m., police determined that the tree was decaying from the inside. As of 3:08 p.m., message left for Public Works.

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—3:46 p.m.—Interlachen Road—Police received a report of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from an RV in the RV parking area of Leisure World.

• Medical Aid (Priority 1)—9:32 p.m.—First Street and Welcome Lane—A man collapsed and hit his head. He was unconscious. As of 9:37 p.m., he was conscious and breathing. As of 9:38 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority was present. As of 9:55 p.m., he transported himself to a hospital.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—10:55 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street (Old Town)—Police stopped a car. As of 11:32 p.m., police arrested Aron Justin Lewis on suspicion of DUI.

