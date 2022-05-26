IN SEAL BEACH

Wednesday, April 20

• Battery (Priority 2)—6:10 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report that a man aged 50 to 60 hit an employee. As of 6:11 a.m., he was walking out the store. He was using a walker. As of 6:12 a.m., police were told he appeared to be a transient man. As of 6:13 a.m., police were told he attempted to steal property, but the property was recovered. The property included Jack Daniels and tequila. As of 6:36 a.m., police had contacted the suspect. He was advised against visiting the store again. He left the area.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:37 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person told police that an apparently transient man was refusing to leave the location. He had threatened an employee. The reporting person said they had trouble with him the previous week. He was gone when police arrived. According to the log, the man left before he received a county library 30-day suspension. (See April 21 item.)

Thursday, April 21

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:51 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The same individual from the previous day. He reportedly created a disturbance inside and knocked over a bunch of stuff in the location.

As of 12:53 p.m., he had walked off in the direction of the beach. Police counseled the reporting party.

According to notes in the log, he became hostile when the library served him with paperwork banning him from the premises for 30 days. The reporting person was willing to sign the paperwork to accuse him of trespassing if he returned.

Friday, April 22

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—3:03 p.m.—Second Street (Old Town)—Police responded to a verbal dispute between the reporting person and the driver of an Amazon delivery vehicle. The Amazon driver knew the police had been called and waited. Apparently, the Amazon driver was taking a break with his flashers on. The flashers make a beeping noise. The reporting person contacted the Amazon driver to tell him to move. The driver reportedly became hostile. As of 3:25 p.m., police determined that it was a verbal fight only between the two individuals.

They were both counseled. They went their separate ways.

Saturday, April 23

• Disturbing Individuals (Priority 2)—11:40 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police initially received a report of two juveniles, one male and the other female, having an argument. The male reportedly hit the female. An adult woman was quoted as saying, “Don’t hit my daughter.” As of 11:49 a.m., police found the individuals in question. No crime. A brother and sister got into a fight over a cell phone while waiting for their father in a car. Mom was contacted. No injuries occurred. No police assistance requested.

Sunday, April 24

• Unknown Trouble (Priority 1)—5:25 a.m.—Primrose Street—The reporting person heard a female screaming “Leave me alone.” The reporting person also heard a male voice. As of 5:40 a.m., police contacted an individual. As of 5:51 a.m., police determined that a drunk male was emotional over issues with his girlfriend. She was not present. Police advised the man about his behavior. He went to bed.

• Animal Welfare Check (Priority 3)—6:25 p.m.—Eighth Street (Old Town)—Five dogs were inside a car. The reporting person advised police that they appeared overheated. As of 6:42 p.m., police had checked on the dogs and they looked OK.

Monday, April 25

• Animal Welfare Check (Priority 3)—5:32 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A dog was locked in a Tesla. All the windows were rolled up. The dog was panting. Police checked on the dog’s condition. As of 5:47 p.m., police determined that the Tesla’s “dog mode” was activated. Police counseled the reporting person.

• Found Property (Priority 4)—7:08 p.m.—11th Street—The reporting person found an ATM card. The reporting person put it in an envelope and contacted the police. The police contacted the bank.

The bank requested that the card be destroyed.

They would contact the card holder.

Tuesday, April 26

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:21 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—A man described as a transient was reportedly yelling at a customer.

As of 2:40 p.m., police contacted the man in question. He was advised not to come back.

• Transient (Priority 3)—3:56 p.m.—Golden Rain Road (Leisure World)—A man described as a transient made it onto the property from the canal and was lying there at the time of the call.

The reporting person called Security.

They told her to call the Seal Beach Police Department. Police found a transient man in the central gutter.

He was advised to leave the area.

Thursday, April 28

Keep the Peace (Priority 2)—8:16 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The reporting person was trying to get gas. The reporting person gave $20 for gas and went back to get a refund for only $19.99. As of 8:20 a.m., the reporting person wanted the extra penny in gas and not the change.

Friday, April 29

Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—3:46 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man was running in the street. He was yelling.

As of 3:48 p.m., he was at 16th Street. As of 3:49 p.m., the reporting person felt that a woman was looking for the man. As of 3:51 p.m., police contacted the man.

They were chasing their dog. The dog got out in the street.

As of 3:52 p.m., the dog was back in the house.

Saturday, April 30

Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—6:27 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The reporting person reported that a soft serve ice cream truck was parked in the Eighth Street parking lot. The reporting person asked the driver to move and the driver was uncooperative. The reporting person told police that the truck was not displaying the proper city or county permits. As of 7:22 p.m., police advised the driver about the requirements of the Seal Beach Municipal Code.

Sunday, May 1

Suspicious Vehicle (Priority 3)—6:24 p.m.—Balboa Avenue and Balboa Drive—The reporting person observed a pick-up with the passenger door open. The windows were covered up. The reporting person wasn’t sure if the pick-up was occupied. Police contacted an individual associated with the pick-up. The vehicle had mechanical issues. The person in question was interviewed in the field.

