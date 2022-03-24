Editor’s note: This week’s Crime Log includes information from both the detailed and summary versions of the log provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Summary logs contain no details.

IN SEAL BEACH

Monday, January 24

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:01 p.m.—Ocean and Electric Avenue—Police received a report that a man appeared to be setting up camp at the end of the Greenbelt, near a gazebo.

Tuesday, January 25

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:04 a.m.—Crestview Avenue—Sometime during the night, there was a possible theft from the reporting person’s vehicle. It was unknown if the vehicle was locked. Loss: also unknown.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—9:10 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Forrestal Lane—The reporting person said a man wearing a mask was pretending to tie his shoes while watching something (exactly what was redacted) with small binoculars. Police were unable to locate him.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—1:33 p.m.—Skokie Road—The reporting person contacted police about a possible insurance scam.

The reporting person gave out her Social Security Number. However, police determined there was no scam.

The reporting person switched health insurance plans and no longer had the same doctors. Police spoke with the insurance provider and the provider confirmed.

Wednesday, February 16

• Theft: Misrepresent as Access Card Holder—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:42 a.m.—No further details provided.

• Tamper with Vehicle—Reported Feb. 16, No Time Provided.—Wisteria Street—The crime occurred between 7 p.m., Feb. 15 and 7 p.m., Feb. 16.

Thursday, February 17

• Evading Peace Officer—4:19 a.m.—Birchwood Avenue. No further details provided.

Saturday, February 19

• Identity Theft: Personate to Get Money/Property (misdemeanor)—Reported Feb. 18,2022—The crime occurred between Midnight, Feb. 1, 2021, and midnight, May 31, 2021.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Ninth Street, Sunset Beach—Seal Beach Police arrested Anthony Martinez on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI: alcohol.

• Arrest—12th Street, Sunset Beach—Police arrested Paula Poblete Ameca on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Sunday, February 20

• Grand Theft: Motor Vehicle Parts—7:56 a.m.—Coastline Drive.

• Vandalism: Graffiti—8:10 a.m.—Ocean Avenue.

• Car Theft/Taking Car Without Owner’s Consent—9:10 a.m.—Riversea Road. No victims listed.

• Burglary, Commercial, With Forced Entry—9:44 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Burglary, Commercial, With Forced Entry—Reported Feb. 20.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The crime apparently occurred between 3:25 and 10:25 a.m., Feb. 20. Loss redacted.

• Petty Theft From Building —12:33 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard.

• Arrest—Flagstaff Court—Seal Beach Police arrested Derrick Leon Price on suspicion of misdemeanor battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

• Arrest—Flagstaff Court—Police arrested Kira Renee Price on suspicion of misdemeanor battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

Monday, February 21

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Kevin Ray Saunders on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Tuesday, February 22

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Tiffany Shantae Henderson on suspicion of commercial burglary without forced entry (not shoplifting).

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Miya Nicole Chatman on suspicion of felony grand theft from buildings.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Karina Deleon on suspicion of felony receiving, etc., stolen property worth more than $950.

Wednesday, February 23

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue—Police arrested Ivan Anthony Villasenor on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI: alcohol.

Thursday, February 24

• Arrest—Brookline Road—Police arrested Brian Ray Croce on suspicion of felony threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

• Arrest—Brookline Road—Police arrested Brian Ray Croce on suspicion of misdemeanor exhibition of deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Friday, February 25

• Arrest—Ocean Avenue and Fifth Street–Police arrested Jose Manuel Garcia on suspicion of misdemeanor driving without a license.

Friday, March 4

• Arrest—Golden Rain Road and Seal Beach Boulevard—Seal Beach Police arrested James M. Lydiard on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI: alcohol.

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Tony Wynn Matthews on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, etc.

Saturday, March 5

• Arrest—Katella Avenue and Los Alamitos Boulevard, in Los Alamitos—Seal Beach Police arrested Jose Luis Rodriguezalejo on suspicion of felony possessing a stolen vehicle/vessel/etc.

Sunday, March 6

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Anchor Way—Police arrested Christopher Lee Jones on suspicion of misdemeanor exhibition of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Download QR