Crime Log Compiled

by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Tuesday, May 25

• Animal Welfare—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—12:09 p.m.—A white Lexus on PCH had the doors locked and windows rolled up with a white German Shepherd inside.

• Auto Theft—(Priority 3)—Fifth Street and Ocean Avenue—4:47 p.m.—A 2015 white Mitsubishi was stolen, last seen on Sixth and Ocean.

• Identity Theft—(Priority 3)—Monterey Road—4:56 p.m.—An unknown suspect was using the reporting persons Social Security Number to open accounts in their name.

Wednesday, May 26

• Hit and Run on a Vehicle—(Priority 3)—Central Avenue—8:11 a.m.—The victims vehicle, a Dodge Challenger parked on central, was side swiped a four door sedan. Possibly a newer Toyota model. The victim has surveillance video of the incident.

• Code Violation—(Priority 3)—Second Street and Ocean Avenue—6:34 p.m.—A brown dog was running around the beach with no leash between 2nd and 3rd street. The female owner was wearing yellow clothes.

Thursday, May 27

• Code Complaint—(Priority 3)—Main Street—4:33 p.m.—A man was using a leaf blower. The reporting person wanted him cited for this ongoing issue.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—10:49 a.m.—A bald male in his 40s wearing a red shirt, took off in a silver Subaru. He is suspected of stealing liquor, summer dresses and bags. He was also caught on video.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—North Gate Road—11:09 a.m.—A social worker refereed possible abuse that occurred to a patient while transportation in an ambulance to dialysis.

Friday, May 28

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Surfside Avenue—3:48 p.m.—Reporting person’s personal check was stolen and then cashed for undisclosed amount; the reporting person has already notified her bank.

• Abandoned Vehicle—(Priority 4)—Electric Avenue—3:52 p.m.—A white Buick has been abandoned for over a week, the drivers rear and front end have been marked.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—Corsair Way—5:51 p.m.—A Seal Beach resident contacted a fumigation company after their neighbors’ home was being fumigated. Asa result, the resident was not able to close their front door. The fumigation company responded by saying they cannot move the tent because they have already released chemicals.

Saturday, May 29

• Disturbing Juvies—(Priority 3)—Reagan Street / Bradbury Road—12:49 a.m.—Teens in the bed of a truck were throwing beer cans, they made several circles around the block on Reagan, Kempton and Bradbury.

