IN SEAL BEACH

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — (Priority 4)—6:59 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway – Shawn Sparks, 31, arrested for suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—7:55 a.m.—Main Street– A man appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs complained about chest pains. He was transported by the Orange County Fire Authority to Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

• Patrol Check (Priority 2)—7:05 p.m.—First Street Beach Lot–Kids riding skateboards were harassing people and doing jumps next to traffic. The kids were almost struck several times by moving vehicles.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—9:20 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)– The reporting person described a man trying to tamper with a window. When confronted, the man said he was looking for his cat. The reporting person had never seen him before. Police were unable to locate him.

• Citizen Assist (Priority 3)—9:26 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)– The reporting person said that a man would not leave a bathroom stall at the location. Police assisted the person in ejecting the man.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

• Suspicious Person(s) (Priority 2)—7:00 a.m.—Silver Shoals Avenue and Fathom Avenue (The Hill)- Joseph McCaw, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Brandy McCaw, 28, was arrested for suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substances. Police found the two individuals sleeping in their car with the engine running.

• Patrol Check (Priority 2)—2:55 p.m.—Fifth Street and Pacific Coast Highway– More than 200 bicyclists took over the road and blocked traffic. Long Beach Police Department reported that someone attempted to run over the bicyclists with their car, and the Long Beach Police were investigating the incident. The 200 bicyclists returned to Long Beach.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

• Vehicle Check (Priority 3)—3:34 a.m.—Marlin Avenue and Agua Place (The Coves)– Arturo Gamboa, 38, and Andrew Castellanos, 37, were arrested on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Fraud Report (Priority 3)—8:59 a.m.—Ocean Avenue– The reporting person sold a specialized chair from their boat and received a fraudulent check. Report taken.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

• Shots Heard (Priority 2)—10:34 p.m.—Harvard Lane (College Park East)– The reporting person heard four gun shots coming from the west side of the park. Another resident was questioned and said they did not hear anything.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

• Brandishing a Weapon (Priority 1)—1:21 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway– The reporting person, a sailor, said that a drunken man approached them with a large knife. The drunken man reportedly said, “You’re gonna respect me as a member of the IRA.” The reporting person fled the scene; Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station security was alerted about the incident. The police and security were unable to find the drunken man in question.

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—6:51 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)– A transient took a hockey stick and started banging it against the wall in the men’s restroom located under the pier. Police checked on him.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:16 p.m.—Fourth Street (Old Town)- The reporting person found a transient sleeping on his front porch. The transient was last seen going into another neighbor’s yard. Police unable to locate the transient.

• Brandishing a Weapon (Priority 1)—10:24 9.m.—Marina Drive and Sixth Street– The reporting person said that after honking their car horn at another individual, the individual followed them and pointed a small black gun out their car window at the reporting person. Jason Escobar, 34, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

• Traffic Accident (Priority 1)—5:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A 22-year-old woman was struck by a car reversing from a parking space. Orange County Fire Authority treated her at the scene.

