Crime Log Compiled

by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Monday, February 1

• Transient (Priority 3)—7:54 a.m.—Landing Avenue—Transient sleeping on a park bench with all his items brought concern among nearby residents as he is near a preschool.

• Transient (Priority 3)—11:45 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Avenue Long hair and dirtied male was throwing baseball sized rocks in the street that could cause damage to vehicles.

Wednesday, February 3

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—11:17 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—Reporting person stated a man took property from a homeless encampment. He allegedly took a gun from the encampment. However, police officers located the individual and multiple airsoft guns.

• Counseling (Priority 3)—1:54 p.m.—Northwood Road—Reporting person called 911 for someone who lives near her apartment who had sprayed something in her eyes. Victim states it accured while she was asleep.

Thursday, February 4

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—1:55 p.m.—Marina Drive—A Female was in the nude exposing herself and yelling at emergency first responders. The female individual was throwing the sweater she had wrapped around herself. Female was cited and transferred to Santa Ana police department.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—7:26 p.m.—First Street and Marina Drive—A large group of approximate 50 kids on bikes going towards a new development causing a traffic hazard by riding in the street.

• Broadcast (Priority 3)— 10:31 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said 100 bikes were riding down the wrong side of the street and doing wheelies southbound down Seal Beach and Marina Drive.

• Suspicious Property (Priority 3)—11:14 p.m.—Stanford Lane and College Park Drive—Police received a report of a loud alarm was coming from something in a small rectangular box with red lights flashing and an antenna. The suspicions property was reportedly 20 yards from College Park. Police collected the box for destruction.

Saturday, February 6

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)— 12:56 p.m.—Towne Center Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard—A group of 20 individuals were out on the northwest corner, advocating the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Wednesday, February 10

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—6:59 p.m.—Main Street and Ocean Avenue—Restaurant owner on Main Street is very upset over other restaurants on Main Street providing indoor dining after he was warned and received a letter from city hall regarding indoor dining at his establishment earlier in the week.