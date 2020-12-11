Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on three detailed versions of the log, totaling 84 pages. The summary log provides no details about arrests. The source documents were provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all incidents, crimes or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

• Keep the Peace (Priority 3)—11:43 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Two cars were involved in traffic collision. The log made no mention of injuries. However, the reporting person (one of the drivers) said the other driver refused to exchange information. As of 11:54 a.m., no further law enforcement services were required. The parties exchanged information.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:23 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The reporting person said a man had been loitering in the parking lot at the location and near Old Ranch for two days. The reporting person said he had caused verbal disturbances with building tenants. The reporting person wanted him advised against trespassing. As of 2:09 p.m., the property manager had advised the individual in question about trespassing.

• Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—1:36 p.m.—Heather Street (College Park East)—The reporting person said a man and woman were watching kids at the location. Their car had been parked there for more than an hour. As of 1:52 p.m., police determined that a father and daughter had been cleaning a nearby residence. No further law enforcement services were required.

• Possible Drug Violation (Priority 2)—1:59 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person reported seeing two individuals in a pick up truck, possibly juveniles, passing a bag back and forth. The reporting person speculated that they might be “huffing.” They were gone when police arrived.

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:28 p.m.—Eighth Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said a woman wearing a bra (no other attire was mentioned in the log) was taking a bath in the sprinkler of the apartment complex. She was gone when police arrived.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

• Animal Information (Priority 3)—8:55 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—The reporting person said an offleash dog attacked the reporting person. The dog was accompanied by a woman who was reportedly argumentative with the reporting person. As of 8:58 a.m., the reporting person said he had been bitten and was bleeding. He was following the woman with the dog. The dog was back on a leash. As of 9:09 a.m., a message was sent to Long Beach Animal Care Services to see if they could respond. As of 9:35 a.m., they were on-scene. LB ACS took the dog away. Report taken.

• Found Property (Priority 4)—9:41 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a rusty old bike had been chained to a tree in front of the location for the past six or seven months. The reporting person wanted it removed. The reporting person didn’t know who the bike belonged to. Police explained that they had to leave a notice. Police left a notice on the bicycle for the owner to move it within 72 hours. Parking enforcement would check on it. Public Works would have to change the locks.

• Transient (Priority 3)—6 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The reporting person said a man was in front of the window display, refusing to leave. As of 6:37 p.m., the reporting person called back to say the man had left, but his pants were down exposing his behind.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

• Lobby Contact (Priority 4)—1:14 p.m.—911 Seal Beach Boulevard—Someone came to Seal Beach Police Department headquarters to say that they tried to pay at the machines twice but were unable to do so. Police explained that there was an app. Police told them how to contest the citation. They would attempt to contest said citation. Assisted.

• Disturbing Juveniles (Priority 3)—7:24 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a group of juveniles were kicking signs in the parking lot. The reporting person didn’t know if there was damage to the signs. A female juvenile was with them wearing only an undergarment on top. They were gone when police arrived.

• Theft (Priority 2)—8:55 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man jumped over the counter. As of 8:57 p.m., he was still inside the pharmacy. As of 9:02 p.m., police contacted an employee who advised the suspect might have left. As of 9:03 p.m., robbery confirmed. As of 9:36 p.m., loss prevention personnel had arrived. As of 10:03 p.m., the crime lab was on-scene. Report taken.

IN LOS ALAMITOS

Thursday, November 26

• Warrant Arrest—Time not provided—Church Street—Los Alamitos police report Salah Eddine Taoiki, 29, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, apparently in Orlando on Nov. 26.

Saturday, November 28

• Outstanding Warrant—Time not provided—Katella Avenue and Pine—Police arrested Jrmirol Dewond Duncan, 24, and charged him with having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The log did not specify the alleged offense.

David N. Young of the Event News-Enterprise contributed to this article.