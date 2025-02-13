Council OKs purchase of two watercraft for Lifeguards

The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two personal watercraft for the Marine Safety Department on Monday, Feb. 10. The council also authorized the interim city manager to make an emergency purchase agreement with Del Amo Motorsports for $35,958.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

Seal Beach currently has two personal watercraft, identified by the initials PWC in the staff report prepared by Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey.

“PWC are essential to the Department’s operations, particularly during the winter months when staffing is limited and the need for rapid response is at its highest,” Bailey wrote.

“Lifeguards rely on these units for quick and effective rescues, and the safety and success of these operations depend on the reliable performance of the PWC. PWC must be durable, capable of performing under extreme conditions, and equipped to handle the demanding rescue environment in which the Department operates,” Bailey wrote.

“Starting in early Spring 2024, the PWC began to experience recurring issues with the steering systems, wear rings on the impellers, and consistent power and starting failures. Despite multiple attempts at repairs by the City’s fleet mechanic and the dealership service department, these problems have continued to recur, leaving the PWC unreliable and unsafe for emergency use,” Bailey wrote.

“During a major winter storm in December 2024, a PWC was deployed to assist with a rescue operation involving multiple lifeguards and a victim in 12-foot surf. During the operation, the PWC lost power, placing all involved, the two (2) lifeguards and the victim, at significant risk. Fortunately, the lifeguards were able to complete the rescue and bring the victim to safety, but the failure of the PWC created a dangerous situation that could have had far more severe consequences,” Bailey wrote.

“As a result of the ongoing issues and the critical failure of the PWC during a highstakes rescue, it has become apparent that the continued use of the current units presents a serious safety risk to personnel and the public. It is imperative to purchase replacement PWC immediately to ensure the Department can continue to perform lifesaving rescues without putting people at risk. Upon the completion of the new vehicle and equipment purchase and retrofitting, the existing PWC may be sold or disposed of,” Bailey wrote.

“Due to the timing and emergency nature of the purchase, the payment of the Purchase Agreement with Del Amo Motorsports in the amount of $35,958 will be absorbed within the Fleet portion of the Revitalization funds in the current Adopted Budget,” Bailey wrote.