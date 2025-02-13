Briefing Room: Safety, firearms, and dementia

Hi Seal Beach,

We recently received a question from a concerned community member who shares a home with a roommate experiencing the onset of dementia. Their concern isn’t just about memory loss—it’s about the fact that their roommate is also a gun owner. Understandably, they’re unsure of how to handle the situation and what steps they can take to ensure safety for everyone involved.

When it comes to firearms and cognitive decline, safety should always be the priority. Dementia is a progressive condition that can affect judgment, memory, and decision-making abilities. If you find yourself in a similar situation, the first step is to assess whether your roommate is still capable of safely handling and storing their firearm. California law requires that firearms be securely stored to prevent unauthorized access, so ensuring that a firearm is locked away—such as in a gun safe or with a trigger lock—is essential.

If your roommate is still able to make informed decisions, consider having a respectful conversation about firearm safety. Some individuals may be willing to voluntarily relinquish their firearm, either by transferring ownership to a trusted family member or by surrendering it to law enforcement for safekeeping. The Seal Beach Police Department can temporarily store firearms if the owner consents, providing a safe solution for those who may no longer feel comfortable having a gun in their home.

In situations where an individual is no longer capable of safely possessing a firearm but refuses to take action, legal steps may be available to remove the weapon if they pose a danger to themselves or others. The Seal Beach Police Department can provide guidance on these processes and assist in taking appropriate action to ensure public safety. As always, never hesitate to call us. Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232.

Caring for someone with dementia presents many challenges, and firearm safety is just one of them. If you are navigating this issue, you may find helpful resources through the Alzheimer’s Association which provides information on home safety and dementia care strategies. Please visit this website for more details: https://www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving/safety/home-safety.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!