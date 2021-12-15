Council OKs at Tennis and Pickleball Center improvement plans

Old locker rooms to be demolished

The City Council this week unanimously approved a budget amendment to pay for the Seal Beach Tennis and Pickleball Center.

“This is a big asset for our city,” said District Three Councilman Mike Varipapa.

Staff recommended demolishing the old locker room. (It’s basically shot.) Staff also recommended incorporating locker rooms into the clubhouse.

The estimated cost of the project is $2,570,000. Design work will begin in 2022.

“The City’s Tennis and Pickleball Center Facility is comprised of three (3) general buildings – the clubhouse, the locker/workout room, and the multi-purpose room,” according to the staff report prepared by Assistant Engineer Denice Bailey.

During a March 2021 City Council Strategic Planning meeting, the council told staff to look at the feasibility of incorporating the locker room into the club house, according to the report.

“The 2011 Citywide Facility Condition Assessment identified all these 1970’s buildings to be in poor condition, with 67 identified deficiencies, including seismic retrofits, kitchen upgrades to comply with health department requirements, fire safety upgrades, waterproofing, and structural enhancements,” wrote Bailey in the staff report.

“Ongoing maintenance and observation showed further deterioration since the 2011 Facility Condition Assessment,” Bailey wrote.

During her presentation, Bailey showed photographs of the locker room. The building appeared in the photos to be extremely dilapidated. Bailey named deferred maintenance as one of the factors contributing to the building’s poor condition.

Bailey told the council that the locker room was not salvageable.

Bailey also said tennis center lighting would be updated with LED lights.

District Four Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic said she was surprised by the estimated $300,000 cost for upgrading the multipurpose rooms.

“There is quite a lot of work to bring it up to code,” Bailey said.

Features of the proposed improvement, according to his report, would include:

• “Locker rooms with modern amenities including showers, restrooms, day-use lockers, and changing space.”

• “Open concept multi-purpose room that would be equipped to host community events or serve as a private rental space.”

• “A kitchen to serve daily Tennis and Pickleball Center users and/or a warming/catering area for events.”

• “A sliding glass door system that opens the clubhouse, connecting the outdoor and indoor space, thereby increasing functionality. Staff workspace combined with an appropriately sized pro shop.”

• “Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical, and plumbing equipment.”

“For comparison purposes, to individually improve the buildings and site through separate projects, the cost could potentially increase to over $4 million,” Bailey wrote.

“With City Council’s feedback and appropriation of funds, the design phase can start in January 2022,” Bailey wrote.

