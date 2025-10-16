Council City to consider override of county commission

The council on Monday, Oct. 27, will hold a public hearing to consider overriding the county airport land commission finding that the city’s Housing Element is inconsistent with the airport land use plan.

This is not the first time the Seal Beach City Council has voted to override the Orange County Airport Land Use Commission.

On Aug. 29, 2022, the council overruled the ALUC on the same issue. At the time, the vote was 4-1 with then-District Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic dissenting. Housing Elements are state-mandated sections of a given city’s General Plan. The state is requiring Seal Beach to plan for 1,243 housing units as part of the updated Housing Element. Seal Beach has also prepared an environmental impact report as well as a citywide update to the Zoning Code to finish the Housing Element project.