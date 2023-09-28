Council approves safety standards for city code enforcement officers

The council this week unanimously approved safety standards for Seal Beach’s code enforcement officers.

A recent state law requires local agencies to set safety standards for the officers who enforce local codes, according to the staff report prepared by Samuel Funes. He was a code enforcement officer when he wrote the report for the Sept. 25 meeting. However, the city manager announced earlier in the meeting that he had been promoted to assistant planner.

“On October 7, 2021, California State Senate Bill No. 296 was approved by Governor Gavin Newsom after the California State Legislature found and declared that code enforcement officers are disproportionately at risk for threat, assault, injury, and even homicide due to the nature of their obligations,” Funes wrote.

“The new law did not specify what must be included in the standards, instead municipalities are tasked with developing the guidelines that ensure the safety of the code enforcement officers performing their duties within their unique jurisdiction,” Funes wrote.

The safety standards place “an emphasis on reviewing potential case risks prior to contact, situational awareness, avoiding conflict, and requesting police department support when code enforcement officers deem necessary,” Funes wrote.

The safety standards require code enforcement officers to complete the 832 PC Arrest course authorized by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training before they exercise the powers of a peace officer, according to Funes.

“The Code Enforcement Officers Safety Standards will require continuous training that will ensure staff maintain the skills required to perform their duties in a mindful, safe, and professional manner,” Funes wrote.

“There is no financial impact for this item,” Funes wrote.