Council amends agreement with OCTA for work on I-405 expansion

The council amended an agreement with the Orange County Transportation Authority for work on the I-405 expansion project. Result: Seal Beach will get another $200,000 toward city-related costs for the freeway project.

“The Project will provide one additional general-purpose lane and two toll lanes in each direction between the westerly Orange County limits and the City of Costa Mesa,” according to the staff report by Associate Engineer David Spitz.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent Calendar items are approved collectively and are not discussed unless pulled for individual consideration. Nothing was pulled on June 26.

The 2016 agreement between Seal Beach and OCTA provided $120,600 in reimbursement funds for city and consulting services, according to the Spitz report.

The funds were for the duration of the project, according to the report. And amendment options were included in case more money was needed, according to the report.

“On June 11, 2019, the City entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement with OCTA for an additional $250,000 for the total not-to-exceed amount of $370,600,” Spitz wrote.

“On January 21, 2022, the City entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Agreement for an additional $370,000 for the total not-to-exceed amount of $740,600 for the Project, and an extension in the agreement term to April 30, 2023,” Spitz wrote.

On April 25, 2023, the City entered into Amendment No. 3 to the Agreement to extend the term of the Agreement to June 30, 2024 to cover for the remaining Project construction duration and project close out items,” Spitz wrote.

“As of March 31, 2023, the City had expended approximately $715,000 of reimbursable funds on the Projec,” he wrote.

“These expenditures include costs associated with consultant plan checking and consulting services for the Project, City’s contract inspection services, staff time, and other necessary project costs,” Spitz wrote.

“As the expenditures are reaching the Agreement allocated amounts, staff requested OCTA to provide an additional $200,000 of reimbursement funds to cover anticipated expenditures for the balance of the Project,” Spitz wrote.

The OCTA Board agreed and approved the amendment providing the extra money on June 12, according to the staff report.