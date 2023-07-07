Briefing Room: how do you request a stop sign at an intersection?

I wanted to ask what the procedure is for requesting a stop sign at an intersection? When turning either direction onto Ocean Avenue from 13th Street, it is very hard to see to the left due to the cars parked on the street. The next closest stop sign from that direction is Dolphin Avenue, and the next stop sign down is 12th Street. Cars pick up speed leaving Dolphin and I have almost gotten into accidents because they are accelerating and do not have to stop again before they get to 12th. I have to pull out almost into the intersection because you simply cannot see. There is a cross walk there and people are always out walking their dogs. It would be nice to get stop signs at this intersection to slow people down. Thanks for any info.

Wes

Hi Wes,

Thanks for your message. I can certainly appreciate your concern for traffic safety in Old Town. As often as I’ve written about this topic, I’m not ashamed to say I know very little about traffic engineering.

To help answer your question, I contacted our Public Works Director/Traffic Engineer Iris Lee. Iris is the professional, and was able to give me some good information.

When I discussed Wes’ question with Iris, I found out that there is a common public misperception that STOP signs are a cure-all for speeding. In the traffic engineering world, stop signs are not generally used for traffic calming at all. It seems counterintuitive, but stop signs are used to regulate traffic rather than to slow vehicles for traffic calming at all.

Here’s a bit more information:

A STOP sign control should not be used in the following conditions:

• STOP sign intended to only be used as a traffic measure to control vehicular speed.

• STOP sign located at any entrance to an intersection controlled by traffic signals—with the exception of channelized turn lane, if it is separated from the adjacent travel lanes moving in the same direction by an island.

• STOP sign located at an unsignalized intersection with YIELD sign(s) and the stop control is installed at conflicting or opposing approach to YIELD approach(s).

For more information about this, and to learn how the City of Seal Beach evaluates locations for traffic safety, please visit:

https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Traffic-Transportation/STOP-Sign-Policy

Regardless of how and where stop signs are placed, you still have to stop for them. If you have traffic concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We can assign our Traffic Bureau to help monitor and enforce traffic regulations in specific areas. Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232.

Thanks Wes for your question, and thanks Iris for your help answering it. Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.