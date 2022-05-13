Construction begins at 15 First Street

At last construction begins. At Monday’s City Council meeting, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick announced the beginning of construction for The Beach House restaurant located at 15 First St., in Seal Beach. On May 3, fencing was placed surrounding what was once Rivers End Cafe and the building permit was issued. “We look forward to seating you in our indoor/outdoor space offering a new California menu, spirits and live music with room to hold special events,” said owner Brian Kyle. “We have created a secure atmosphere properly enclosing the site, not disrupting access to the beach for regional visitors. It’s our goal to open our doors in mid-September of 22; you will not be disappointed,” said Kyle. For updates visit us on Facebook; The Beach House in Seal Beach and our website: beachhousesb.com. Pictured above are Beach House partners Rosie Ritchie (left) and Brian Kyle (right).

Download QR