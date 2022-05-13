15th Be More Healthy Expo to focus on education, fun, heroes

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce Be More Healthy Expo will return to Eisenhower Park in Old Town Seal Beach on Saturday, May 21. Organizers of the Expo invited residents to nominate a Hometown Hero and will celebrate three special individuals at the event.

May is Women’s Health Month, but all are invited to Be More Healthy, have more fun and learn more about the state of their health at the foot of the Seal Beach Pier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that day.

There will be plenty to see and do, including on-the-spot health screenings for diabetes, thyroid, carotid artery, blood pressure and body mass index assessments. The first 500 participants will receive gift bags; the Seal Beach Lion’s Club will be giving away free reading glasses; and kids will take home free bike helmets with a fitting while they last.

The Kids Zone, manned by Seal Beach Leos, will provide plenty of exercise and fun for youngsters, including a bounce house obstacle course, face painting, balloon toss, tug of war, hula hoop and hand-stand contests, and free GoGo Squeeze apple sauce.

The entire family will enjoy visiting more than 40 health-related vendors and demonstrations throughout the day featuring Beach Fitness, Fit After 50, Cycle Bar and more.

All residents were encouraged over the past 2 months to nominate someone who went above and beyond to improve our community during 2020 and 2021, for a Hometown Hero Award.

Three heroes will be selected from the nominees and recognized at the Health Expo.“After two long years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring back the Be More Healthy Expo to Seal Beach,” said Expo Chair, Diana Bean, Lifestyle Coach.

“We can’t wait to see local and visiting families and individuals gather in the park for free screenings, exercise, health education and fun,” said Bean.

Sponsors of the event include Title Sponsor, Optum, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Repair Sports Institute, Financial Partners, Republic Services, TYR, GoGo Squeeze and Seal Beach Pavilions. For more information about the event, go to www.sealbeachhealthexpo.com.

