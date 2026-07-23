Community comments on Main’s ficus trees

An informal survey of local opinion asked Seal Beach residents (and probably some visitors) what they thought about the ficus trees on Main Street.

Some people love ficus trees; others not so much.

The Sun recently put the following question on multiple social media pages and two platforms:

“On the record, for possible quotation in a future print article in the Sun: What do you think of the ficus trees on Main Street?”

The comments have been lightly edited for minor errors of spelling, punctuation, and grammar. (Example: Abbreviated words are spelled out.) Unrelated comments have been left out. Emojis have also been left out. Whenever the same person posted the same or nearly the same comment on multiple pages, we’ve only quoted them once.

In all, 24 individuals commented on the subject.

• Enea O. of College Park East wrote: “Although they are lovely, the fact is they are taking over the sidewalk and the street as far as the roots. There could have been so many better choices as far as trees for Main Street that would not have uprooted the sidewalks and made it a hazard to walk up and down the street.”

• Beth Yates of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “Need them love them! We need them for shade!”

• Kathy Koerner wrote: “I don’t know who decided that Ficus trees were the best solution for Main street. Most cities will not allow them because of the damage the roots do to the surrounding area. I love trees and shade but ficus trees can only make lawsuits happen from tripping pedestrians.

• Christine Cargile of Old Town and The Hill replied to Koerner: “I tripped.”

• Brian Kyle of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “The City paid an arborist 15-20 years ago how to handy the problem. Put root barriers up and water the trees. We paid a company to drill a pipe and put water in the pipe every week. The City didn’t water If you look at the bottom of trees you can see the pipes. Not many trees can survive the wind and ocean salt. Let’s put root barriers up and water the trees who are looking for water. Santa Barbara did this.”

• Robert Curley of Old Town and The Hill replied to Kyle: “Won’t stop the surface rooting that’s uplifting the pavers. Paver joints allow water in and the roots go towards the water. Even with deep watering. Surface rooting is from watering or a more consistent source of water for the tree such as the wash down of the pavers. Trees should go. After a few lawsuits the City will need to take them out.”

• Ron Hust of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “We need the beautiful trees on Main Street. Keep them well pruned and maintain the sidewalks. The shopkeepers should be responsible to keep the sidewalks in front of their businesses clean and free of debris. It’s a special Main Street, let keep it that way.”

• Laurie Lee of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “I loathe the brick sidewalk with ficus trees because I have personally seen two folks go have fallen . Now I have balance issues and I have stumbled on them on several occasions. Please redo sidewalks and put in palm trees.”

• Annette Chilvers Rocha of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “I love them! Please do not remove our shade. Also, can we have more benches. I stop and rest at them because of bad knees.”

• Sandi Dorsa of West Fountain Valley wrote: “Ficus trees are pretty; however, the roots are horrible because they damage sidewalks and streets.”

• Linda Dobson of Old Town and The Hill wrote: “Main Street would be bleak without them.”

• Valerie Crane wrote: “They’re gorgeous and they’re part of what makes our quaint town of Seal Beach quaint.”

• Polly Cross wrote: “Love the look but hate the roots!”

• Shelly Bolander wrote: “Pretty, however they leak onto cars, cause damages to businesses and walkways causing hazards and trip hazards.”

• Winthrop Audrey wrote: “Ficus are the worst trees to plant in anything other than a pot and make sure cut the roots as they look for water their very invasive roots.”

• Robin Fairman also objected to the roots.

• Randy Barnaby wrote: “Love the idea … hate the reality.”

• Linda Kelly Alkana wrote: “Ficus roots are a problem, but if the city wants to replace these beautiful shade trees, we all have to be mindful about the need for leafy trees to help us keep cool, to offer homes for insects and birds, and to keep Main Street beautiful.”

• Al Nelson wrote: “Love.”

• Paraskevi June wrote: “Ficus trees need to be removed. Their root systems can be aggressive and invasive. The evidence is well established that damage has been done and will only continue. Other options? Crepe myrtle trees. Slow growing, high drought tolerance, non-evasive roots, visually appealing year round, low maintenance.”

• Shreemati Sahu wrote: “There are other trees that would cause less issues with the sidewalk.”

• Nina Betonte wrote: “Love the trees BUT the roots continue to make the sidewalks dangerous. My mum who is a resident of Leisure World has had two falls on Main Street due to the uneven sidewalk. The last fall resulted in a slight concussion. Many elderly residents of LW spend time in Seal Beach during the week as it is an easy bus ride away. They bring business to the shops during the off season. I’ve also had a friend fall while walking on Main Street who ended up with a strained wrist. The city knows of the dangers and falls to everyone. Here’s an idea: keep the trees and come up with an alternative. Close main street to cars and make the road a walking path.”

• Pam Spillyards wrote: I love the ficus trees on Main Street in Seal Beach.”

• Janice Olson wrote: “It seems that S.B. has picked the messiest, disease ridden trees with the worst roots to plant throughout old town … Park under the wrong tree and your car will be a complete mess in a few hours or try rolling a stroller or wheelchair around town and you’ll have a new appreciation.”