College Park East marks Fourth of July

Last Saturday, July 4, College Park East held its 35th Annual Fourth of July Bike Parade, Family BBQ and it’s 5th Annual Foam Party.

“CPE’s own Boy Scout Troop 642 started the events with a flag ceremony and then led the singing of our national anthem,” wrote Patty Campbell of the CPE Neighborhood Association.

“The Boy Scouts were: Leo Tsai, Leo Halfhill, Austin Jensen, Braxton Jensesn, Daren Nitta, Connor Osilla, Tyler Osilla and Bradley Wu and Scoutmaster Dan Moran. Then came the bike parade with the scouts leading the parade with our flag, all around Heather Park,” she wrote.

“There were four age categories and three winners in each category: ages 3 and under: Romy Rush, Declan Jackson and Owen Wadas; ages 4 to 6: Ryder Weeks, Alistair Borad and West Weeks; ages 7 to 9: Cardene Hayter, Auden Rall and Charlotte Avelis; and ages 10 and over: CJ Martz, Zachary Allee and Kennedy Joiner. After the awards were given out for the bike parade, it was time for the foam party in the tennis courts, and did the kids ever have a good time with about 4’ of organic foam for them to play in. While all this was going on, the Lions were serving up burgers and hot dogs, chips and drinks,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell also thanked the junior volunteers who helped organize the event as well as the Seal Beach Lions Club.

Lions volunteers were: Adam Larson, Ted Herbert, Ramona Kies, Sonny Malonzo, Dino Syrengelas, Susan and Duong Vu, Petty Whiteaker, Carmen Urenda, and Mark Youngerman. Leos volunteers were Tyler Vu, Connor Vu, and Ellie Vu.