Briefing Room: This is Lost Pet Prevention Month

Licensing your dog is one of easiest ways to protect your pet

Hi Seal Beach!

July is Lost Pet Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to talk about one of the easiest ways to protect your pets before something goes wrong.

Every year, millions of dogs and cats enter shelters and rescues across the country. According to the ASPCA, approximately 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. shelters and rescues in 2025. That number is a reminder that lost pets are not just something that happens somewhere else. A gate gets left open, a dog slips out during fireworks, a cat gets scared, or a pet wanders farther than expected. It can happen quickly.

The good news is that there are simple steps that can help get pets home faster.

First, make sure your dog is licensed. In Seal Beach, all dogs more than 4 months old are required to have a current license. Licensing helps confirm rabies vaccination status, but it also gives Animal Control another way to identify your dog and contact you if your pet is found.

A license tag on a collar can turn a stressful situation into a quick phone call.

Second, make sure your pet is microchipped and that the registration information is current. Microchips work, but only if the phone number, email address, and owner information are up to date. If you have moved, changed phone numbers, or adopted a pet from someone else, this is a good month to check the registration.

Third, make sure your pet has a readable ID tag. Even with a microchip and license, a simple collar tag with a current phone number can help a neighbor or Good Samaritan get your pet back to you before Animal Control or a shelter ever needs to be involved.

Lost pet prevention also starts at home. Check your gates, fences, and side yards. Make sure latches close properly, especially after gardeners, contractors, utility workers, or guests have been on your property.

If your pet is scared of loud noises, bring them inside before fireworks or other loud events begin. And when you are away from home, please keep dogs on a leash.

If your pet does go missing, act quickly. Walk the area, talk to neighbors, post a recent photo, check with local shelters, and contact Seal Beach Animal Control. If you find a stray pet, please do not assume it was abandoned. Many lost pets are close to home, and their families may already be looking for them.

Friendly reminder: dog licensing is not just a legal requirement. It is one more tool to help us reunite lost pets with the people who love them. Residents can license or renew a dog license online through PetData, the City’s licensing partner, atwww.petdata.com/sealbeach.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!