City seeks community input for Local  Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

The city of Seal Beach is inviting community members to participate in the update of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The city has scheduled through a series of in-person and virtual engagement events.

The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (DMA 2000) requires an approved LHMP for the city to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds, monies that would support projects designed to reduce disaster risks.

“The safety and resilience of our community depend on proactive planning,” said Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson. “By participating in the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update, residents have a unique opportunity to help shape the city’s long-term strategy for protecting our homes, businesses, and infrastructure from future disasters.”

Why your input matters

The Hazard Plan provides a framework to reduce Seal Beach’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes, droughts, and wildfires, as well as human-caused hazards like hazardous material spills or pandemics.

By identifying risks and implementing long-term mitigation strategies, the city aims to break the costly cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.

City officials are asking all community members to share their experiences and concerns regarding local hazards to help guide the city’s preparedness and response strategies.

Scheduled events

The city has scheduled various opportunities for residents and businesses to learn more about the Hazard Plan and contribute their insights:

• Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Meeting, Thursday, March 13, 7:30 a.m.

• Workshop/Open House at Leisure World, Wednesday, March 19, 3–5 p.m.

• Seal Beach Classic Car Show on Main Street, Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Additionally, residents can provide feedback by completing a community survey on natural and human-caused hazards. The survey is available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SealBeachLHMP

The anonymous survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Responses will help the city assess community awareness of local hazards and identify areas at higher risk.

What to expect in the update

The Public Review Draft LHMP is scheduled for release in early Summer 2025. The updated plan will include:

• An assessment of local hazards, including past disaster events within the last five years.

• A vulnerability analysis, identifying at-risk populations and critical infrastructure.

• A hazard mitigation strategy, outlining action plans for the next five years.

• A monitoring and maintenance plan, ensuring the LHMP remains up to date.

After the public comment period, the updated LHMP will be submitted to state and federal agencies for review and approval. Once finalized, the plan will be presented to the Seal Beach City Council for adoption, securing the City’s eligibility for FEMA funding for the next five years.

For more information about the LHMP update or upcoming meetings, contact

Seal Beach Police Sgt. Brian Gray, emergency services coordinator, at bgray@sealbeachca.gov.