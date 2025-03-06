City seeks community input for Local  Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

By
Courtesy of city of Seal Beach
-

The city of Seal Beach is inviting community members to participate in the  update of the  Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The city has scheduled through a series of in-person and virtual engagement events.

The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act  of 2000 (DMA 2000) requires an approved LHMP for  the  city to be  eligible for  Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds, monies that would support projects designed to reduce disaster risks.

 “The safety and resilience of our community depend on proactive planning,” said Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson. “By participating in the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update, residents have a unique opportunity to help shape the city’s long-term strategy for protecting our homes, businesses, and infrastructure from future disasters.”

Why your input matters

The Hazard Plan provides a framework to reduce Seal Beach’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes, droughts, and wildfires, as  well as  human-caused hazards like  hazardous material spills or pandemics. 

By  identifying risks and implementing long-term mitigation strategies, the  city aims to break the  costly cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.

City officials are asking all community members to share their experiences and concerns regarding local hazards to help guide the city’s preparedness and response strategies.

Scheduled events

The city has scheduled various opportunities for  residents and businesses to learn more about the  Hazard Plan and contribute their insights:

• Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Meeting, Thursday, March 13,  7:30 a.m.

• Workshop/Open  House at Leisure World, Wednesday, March 19,  3–5 p.m.

• Seal Beach Classic Car Show on Main Street, Saturday, April 26,  9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Additionally, residents can provide feedback by  completing a community survey on natural and human-caused hazards. The survey is available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SealBeachLHMP

The anonymous survey takes approximately 10  minutes to complete. Responses will help the  city assess community awareness of local hazards and identify areas at higher risk.

What to expect in the update

The Public Review Draft LHMP is scheduled for  release in early Summer 2025. The updated plan will  include:

• An  assessment of local hazards, including past disaster events within the  last  five years.

• A vulnerability analysis, identifying at-risk populations and critical infrastructure.

• A hazard mitigation strategy, outlining action plans for  the  next five  years.

• A monitoring and maintenance plan, ensuring the  LHMP remains up  to date.

After the  public comment period, the  updated LHMP will  be  submitted to state and federal agencies for  review and approval. Once finalized, the  plan will  be  presented to the Seal Beach City Council for adoption, securing the City’s eligibility for FEMA funding for  the  next five  years.

For  more information about the  LHMP update or upcoming meetings, contact

Seal Beach Police Sgt. Brian Gray, emergency services coordinator, at  bgray@sealbeachca.gov.