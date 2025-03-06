Briefing Room: California law prohibits license plate covers

Hi Seal Beach,

License plates serve one important purpose: identifying vehicles on the road. But in an effort to protect plates from dirt, sun damage, or even just for aesthetics, some drivers install tinted, reflective, or clear plastic covers. While this might seem harmless, California law strictly prohibits most license plate covers—and for good reason.

Why are license plate covers illegal?

Under California Vehicle Code §5201, any material that obstructs, impairs, or distorts the visibility of a license plate is illegal—even if the cover is clear.

The reasons for this are simple:

1. Law Enforcement Needs to Read Your Plate

• Police officers use license plates to check vehicle registration, identify stolen vehicles, and investigate crimes.

• A tinted or reflective cover can make it difficult for officers to quickly read a plate, especially at night or from certain angles.

2. License Plate Readers Must Capture Plates Clearly

• Modern policing uses automated license plate readers (LPRs) to detect stolen cars, locate wanted individuals, and track vehicles involved in crimes.

• LPR cameras require a clear, unobstructed view of license plates to scan them accurately.

• Reflective or tinted covers interfere with LPR scans.

• Some covers are even designed to obscure plates from toll cameras or traffic enforcement, which is illegal.

3. Toll Roads and Parking Systems Rely on Plates

• Many toll roads and parking facilities use license plate recognition for billing and enforcement.

• If a plate is unreadable due to a cover, the system may not register your toll payment correctly, resulting in violations or fines.

Common myths and misconceptions

• “But my cover is clear, so it’s fine!”

—False. Even a clear cover can create glare or distort numbers, making the plate unreadable from certain angles.

• “I only have a frame, not a cover.”

—Frames are legal as long as they don’t block any part of the numbers, state name, or registration stickers.

• “I need a cover to protect my plate.”

• While plate covers might help protect against damage, California law prohibits their use while driving.

What Happens If You Get Caught?

If you have an illegal license plate cover, you could:

• Be stopped by law enforcement.

• Be issued a citation for violating CVC §5201.

• Accidentally rack up toll violations if your plate isn’t scanned properly.

The Bottom Line

If you have a tinted, reflective, or clear plate cover, you’re at risk of a ticket. The best approach? Keep your license plate visible and free of obstructions—it’s the law, and it helps officers identify stolen vehicles, investigate crimes, and keep roads safe.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.