City seeks bids for two street improvement projects on Seal Beach Boulevard

By Charles M. Kelly

Seal Beach is seeking bids on two street improvement projects, according to recent legal notices.

The Seal Beach Boulevard to Westminster Boulevard Improvement Project has an engineers estimated cost of $1.4 million, according to the notice published in the Nov. 21 print edition of the Sun.

The bid on the Seal Beach Boulevard to Westminster project must be sent to the City Clerk’s Office by 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Work on the project is to be completed in 40 working days, according to the legal notice.

According to the legal notice, the city government reserves the right to reject all or part of any bids and to waive irregularities in the bids.

Many of the same requirements will apply to the Seal Beach Boulevard at North Gate Road Improvement Project.

Contractors bidding on the North Gate Road project, for example, will have until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 17, to submit their bids to the City Clerk’s Office.

The engineer’s estimated cost for the North Gate Road project: $546,135.

Work on the North Gate Road project is to be completed in 15 working days, according to the notice.

The winning contractors for both projects will also have to put up a bond of at least 10% of the bid.

The winning contractors for both projects will have to pay prevailing wages.

“All workers employed on public works projects must be paid the prevailing wage determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, according to the type of work and location of the project. The prevailing wage rates are usually based on rates specified in collective bargaining agreements,” according to the California Industrial Relations Department website.

The contractors for both projects will have to be registered with the Industrial Relations Department and have the required licenses.