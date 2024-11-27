Briefing Room: Seal Beach Police Department officers have much to be thankful for

Hello Seal Beach!

During this holiday season, it’s the perfect time to reflect on all the things we’re grateful for. Recently, I took some time to talk with members of the department, asking them what they are thankful for this year. Besides their gratefulness for their family and friends, their responses made it clear just how special this community is.

Our officers shared how much they appreciate the kindness and support they receive from residents, especially during difficult times. Animal Control Officers expressed gratitude for the community’s love and dedication to their pets, as well as the positive feedback on our animal control program. Our volunteers highlighted how fortunate they feel to serve alongside such hardworking and caring teammates in a city where everyone genuinely looks out for one another.

For me, I’m deeply thankful for the incredible, supportive community we have here in Seal Beach. We truly feel like partners in keeping this city safe, welcoming, and vibrant. It’s a privilege to work in a place where residents, businesses, and visitors care so much about their neighbors and share in our mission. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to connect with all of you through this weekly column, sharing important updates and hearing your thoughtful feedback.

I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to the Sun News staff for their continued partnership in bringing these stories to life. A special thank-you goes to Charles Kelly for his steadfast support and dedication, which make this column possible each week.

Seal Beach is truly a unique and special place. Its charm, its people, and the sense of togetherness we share make it unlike anywhere else. We are all so lucky to be part of this wonderful community, and I am grateful to be able to serve and work alongside such incredible people.

From all of us at the Seal Beach Police Department, we wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.