City closure schedule

Seal Beach City Hall will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas holiday. The offices will re-open for public business on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 with regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In related news:

• The Building Division will conduct inspections on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 during the closure.

There will be no changes to the street sweeping schedule for residents and no street sweeping on Main Street on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

• Commercial businesses that typically receive Saturday collection services will be delayed one day to Monday.

In case of emergency, call the Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 799-

4100 or dial 911.

