City closure schedule

Seal Beach City Hall will  be  closed from Thursday, Dec. 23,  through Friday, Dec. 31,  for  the  Christmas holiday. The offices will  re-open for public business on Monday, Jan. 3,  2022 with regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In related news:

• The Building Division will  conduct inspections on  Dec. 27,  28  and 29 during the  closure.

There will  be  no  changes to the street sweeping schedule for  residents and no street sweeping on  Main Street on Dec. 24  and Dec. 31.

• Commercial businesses that typically receive Saturday collection services will  be  delayed one day to Monday.

In case of emergency, call  the  Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 799-

4100 or dial  911.

