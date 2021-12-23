Beach cleanup after recent storm

By Karen Ferretti

SaveOurBeach co-founder, Kim Masoner, loved this quote: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

At last Saturday’s cleanup a group of thoughtful, committed, citizens changed the look of our beach. Many saw the devastating trash that came down the San Gabriel River after last week’s storm, and several were called into action. Quite a few people immediately headed out into the sand bar in the river with plastic bags and gloves on hands picking through the debris.

They made a difference that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 18, SaveOurBeach, a local non-profit beach cleanup organization held their monthly beach cleanup. Those participants took care of most of the rest. SaveOurBeach is profoundly thankful for all the participants who came out to help, and a very special thank you to our city beach crew for helping haul so much of the heavy stuff off the beach.

SaveOurBeach holds monthly beach cleanups in the First St. parking lot on the third Saturday of every month. See website (www.saveourbeach.org) for details and registration.

Karen Ferretti is a member of the SaveOurBeach board of directors.

