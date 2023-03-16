City awards contract for Leisure World catch basin project

Seal Beach council members unanimously awarded a contract to G2 Construction to install catch basin capture systems in Leisure World at this week’s meeting.

The contract is for $412,500, according to the staff report by Public Works Director Iris Lee. That figure doesn’t include estimated contingency and testing/inspection costs. (See the fifth paragraph of this article for those numbers.) The money is expected to be reimbursed by an Orange County Transportation Authority grant.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are only discussed in public if pulled for individual consideration.

“As the Project was not budgeted in the FY 2022-2023 budget, staff recommends appropriating $495,000 for construction cost, including construction contingency and contract inspection. All project costs will be advanced by the City and fully reimbursed by OCTA grant funding and GRF matching funds upon final report filing with OCTA,” Lee wrote.

Technically, the council approved a resolution that, in addition to awarding the contract, approved the plans for the project, authorized the city manager to approve work requests and inspections up to $82,500, and approved a budget amendment of $495,000 to cover the project.

In May 2022, the council authorized a joint grant application with the Golden Rain Foundation for Orange County Transportation Tier 1 projects, according to Lee’s report.

“On June 13, 2022, the City submitted an application to install catch basin capture systems within Leisure World. On November 14, 2022, OCTA awarded $396,000 of ECP Tier 1 funding to the City,” Lee wrote.

The council on Feb. 27 approved a memorandum of understanding with Golden Rain, according to Lee’s report.

“On February 16, 2023, the City received a responsible and responsive bid from G2 in the amount of $412,500,” Lee wrote.

“Based on G2’s references, qualifications, successful working experience for the City and other local agencies, and cost, staff recommends awarding a construction contract to G2 to install full-capture catch basin inserts within Leisure World,” Lee wrote.

