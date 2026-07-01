City adopts new parking rules

The City Council on June 22 unanimously adopted an ordinance updating the city’s parking laws.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The council doesn’t talk about consent items unless a council member pulls one individual discussion. Nothing was pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

“Staff has revised the Ordinance to remove any reference to the 2002 Parking Meter Zone Map,” according to the staff report prepared by Deputy City Clerk Brandon DeCriscio.

“The Ordinance confirms that the only paid parking zones within the City are the off-street municipal parking lots along Main Street, Ocean Avenue, First Street, and Electric Avenue. This change merely reflects the current status quo and makes no change to the current locations for paid parking within the City. The Coastal Commission previously reviewed and approved these off-street lots for paid parking,” he wrote.

If this sounds familiar to you, there’s a reason: The parking code update was originally introduced on April 13. But the council requested an edit, so the introduction (or “first reading”) returned for a re-introduction (or a second “first reading”) on June 8.

Council nomination period starts July 13

Three City Council seats are in play in the November election: District One, District Three, and District Five. The nomination period starts Monday, July 13, and ends Friday, Aug. 7, according to a legal notice published in the June 25 print edition of the Sun. To get nomination papers, make an appointment with the City Clerk’s Office. The clerk’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. City Hall is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Chamber of Commerce election begins

Two incumbents and six nominees are running for the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, according to the latest edition of the Chamber newsletter The Weekly Squeal. The newsletter identified the incumbents as Peter Magalhaes and Perla Mendoza. The incumbents are Stephen Batiz, Lauren Cascone, David Crespo, Darin Detwiler, Latasha Turpin and a Boeing representative to be named in the future. According to the Chamber newsletter, there are six open seats on the board.