Briefing Room: Common sense around the Fourth of July

Hi Seal Beach,

Every once in a while, we get a question that is unusual enough to make us smile, but practical enough to be worth answering.

With the Fourth of July coming up, a resident recently asked whether firing an old-fashioned toy cap gun inside his home would violate the City’s fireworks rules. The question involved one of those classic paper-cap toy guns that many of us remember from childhood.

I certainly do. I used to love those cap guns as a kid. I can still remember the little paper rolls, the sharp popping sound, and that unmistakable smell after the cap went off. For a lot of people, those toys bring back memories of summer days, neighborhood games, and the kind of backyard fun that felt like a big adventure at the time.

But the question also gives us a good opportunity to talk about the larger issue: noise, fireworks, and common sense around the Fourth of July.

A small toy cap gun used inside a private residence is very different from fireworks. That said, this time of year, even small popping sounds can cause confusion. Neighbors may think they are hearing fireworks or something more serious. Pets may be frightened. Veterans, trauma survivors, young children, and others may also be sensitive to sudden loud noises.

For the Police Department, the days surrounding the Fourth of July are already busy. Calls about fireworks, loud noises, suspicious activity, scared animals, and neighborhood disturbances tend to increase. Sometimes what sounds like “just a few pops” to one person can generate multiple calls from concerned residents nearby.

That is why we ask everyone to be thoughtful, even with things that may seem harmless.

Now for the main point: there are no fireworks allowed in Seal Beach. No exceptions.

If it flies, sparks, explodes, burns, pops, shoots, smokes, or is designed to create a pyrotechnic effect, leave it out of your celebration.

And if your celebration involves something unusual, like an old-fashioned cap gun, use good judgment. Keep it safe, keep it respectful, and remember that your neighbors may not know the difference between nostalgia and a noise complaint.

From all of us at the Seal Beach Police Department, have a safe, considerate, and happy Fourth of July.