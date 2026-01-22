Chief Henderson visits Seal Beach Rotary Club

Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson was the guest speaker at the Seal Beach City Rotary Jan. 13 meeting at Walt’s Wharf.

Henderson shared some insight to the department with the guests and shared some of the goals for himself and the police department he oversees. He noted that crime statistics are being compiled for 2025 and will be released by the department soon. However, he noted that crime has been trending down in recent years and it looks like 2025 continued to see that decline.

But his message was more about what the Seal Beach Police try to provide the citizens and the overall aim was to provide service. The police department is a big part of the city’s budget and as such, its contribution is safeguarding the citizens and property, providing service and building partnerships. He noted his presentation to the Seal Beach City Rotary and its guests as an example of building partnerships.

Henderson also encouraged people not to hesitate to call them if there is a concern. He said officers will hear about an incident after the fact and the person will say that they felt it wasn’t important enough to call the police. Henderson wants to dissuade that kind of thinking.

“We will come out even if we’re just going to stand there and talk about it, and answer some questions, that’s okay,” Henderson said. “That’s what we’re there for, and we’re here 24 hours a day to do that.”

Seal Beach Police is a small department compared to most OC cities, with 39 sworn officers (those empowered to make arrests and that carry firearms). There are also 20-25 support staff, such as office and records staff. And a large corps of volunteers support staff who provide services that would balloon the department’s budget if it had to pay for those employees.

In 2025, Seal Beach Police responded to nearly 38,000 calls for service, which include phone calls and walk-in reports to the station. Nearly 26,000 times officers initiated an activity, which includes things like traffic stops, or property checks.

Another thing the police try to do is stay proactive when it comes to preventing crime. Just patrolling the streets can often be helpful simply because the officers are maintaining a presence.

“You’ll never know how much crime you deter by simply being present, and so that’s very important for me,” Henderson said.

In closing, Henderson also announced that Seal Beach Rotary member, Sister Eymard Flood had just been approved as the newest member of the Seal Beach Police Chaplains group. The Seal Beach City Rotary also announced a new fundraiser for the organization. The Rotary is offering a Patriotic Holidays American Flag program.

Rotary members will deliver and set up full size American Flags at homes on four holidays throughout the year. Starting with Presidents Day, Feb. 16, Independence Day, July 4, Patriot Day, Sept. 11, and Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Members will deliver and set up the flags and remove them the next day. Cost is $100 for the year and goes from the day of signup through the four holidays. For more information, visit sealbeachcityrotary.com.