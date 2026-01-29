Briefing Room: Database snapshot shows more dogs than licenses

Hi Seal Beach,

Every so often we get to step back and look at the little details that make our community feel like home. One of those details is dogs. We pulled a high-level snapshot from our dog licensing information to share a few fun facts and a few practical reminders about licensing.

Before we get into it, a quick disclaimer. The information below is approximate and based on a database snapshot from late 2025. It is intended for general community information only. It is not an official audit, and the totals can change daily as new licenses are issued and renewals are processed.

With that said, the big picture is pretty simple. The database contains roughly 4,500 dog records, and around 1,100 appear to be currently licensed at the time of the snapshot.

Seal Beach also appears to be home to a lot of experienced dogs. The typical currently licensed dog is around 9 years old, and a noticeable share are 10 years old or older. We also have a healthy number of true senior pups in the mid-teens. If your dog has a preferred route, a favorite bench, and strong feelings about which driveway to pause in front of, they are not alone.

Names are always a good conversation starter. In our snapshot, some of the most common dog names in Seal Beach include Charlie, Daisy, Lucy, Coco, and Bailey (there is only one Yosa).

Breed and mix listings show a lot of variety, which will not surprise anyone who spends time around town. Chihuahuas, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and Shih Tzus show up frequently, and mixes represent a large share of the active list. Poodle and poodle mixes are also well represented, which probably matches what you see at the park on any given weekend.

One of the more encouraging takeaways from the licensing data is that most currently licensed dogs are listed as spayed or neutered. That is a strong indicator of responsible pet ownership and it matters for community animal welfare.

Now for the practical side, because licensing is not just a formality. A Seal Beach dog license tag is valid for one year from the date of purchase, but it cannot extend beyond the expiration date of the dog’s rabies vaccination. To avoid late penalties, owners should ensure a dog’s license has not been expired more than 30 days. Also, all dogs four months of age or older must have a current license and an up to date rabies vaccination to lawfully reside in the City.

Licensing supports several important public interest purposes. It provides proof of rabies immunization, helps link a lost dog to its owner so reunification happens faster, and helps the City plan for animal control and emergency sheltering resources. The program also gives residents the option to support community initiatives through donations at checkout that benefit the Seal Beach Police League (and the Seal Beach Police Canine Program for Yosa and Saurus).

Renewing is straightforward. Owners can renew online through PetData.com/SealBeach by uploading a current rabies certificate and paying by credit card. If applicable, proof of spay or neuter can be uploaded as well. Multiple dogs can be licensed in one session, and a nominal convenience fee applies. For those who prefer a paper option, physical applications are available in the lobby of the Seal Beach Police Department. For more information, residents can visit PetData.com/SealBeach, call (877) 730-6348, or contact Seal Beach Animal Control at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1606 or animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!