Casino night raises funds for CatPAWS

Publisher Steven Remery and Sun Newspapers hosted a casino night event at The Seal Beach Yacht Club on Saturday, March 4.

A portion of the proceeds will go to CatPAWS, a local charity supported by the publisher. The Sun Newspapers supports the local charity by having the organization bring cats of various ages to the Seal Beach office monthly for an adoption event. Participants played blackjack, craps, and roulette on both floors of the Seal Beach Yacht Club (which is physically located in Long Beach).

Nicole, who ran the roulette wheel not only kept people engaged in the game, she provided some jovial entertainment with her jokes and banter.

On one of the blackjack tables a hand played by Wendy Moulin drew a massive cheer and the attention of neighboring tables wondering what the commotion was about. Moulin was dealt two aces, which she split. After getting a third ace, she split again and then ended up hitting blackjack on all three hands.

Publisher Steven Remery stated, “This is our first casino night event at the club and as a previous owner of several cats, the organization and cause has a special place in my heart. I appreciate Commodore Laura Ellsworth and the club for their hard work and for helping to make this event a success, with everyone having fun and great conversation. Thank you to Chad Berlinghieri, artistic director of the Seal Beach Symphony for your support, taking care of the music choices, and encouraging a dance floor.”

Commodore Ellsworth did not know how many yacht attendees are in the club. Ellsworth wrote that 130 people attended Casino Night. Sixty-five of them were Yacht Club members. The others heard about the event through the Sun. Organizers wanted to thank the following business for sponsoring the event:

Kaito Sushi

Ivanoff Advisors

Seal Beach Symphony

Baytown Realty

Umberto’s Fine Men’s Clothing

Main Street Mercantile

Catalina Dream Vacations

Original fish Company

Waterfront Properties Buscemi * Noonan