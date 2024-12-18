Briefing Room: This season is a time for gifting and grifting

Hi, Seal Beach!

The holidays are a time of joy and generosity, but they can also attract scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. If you’re a last-minute shopper like me, you know this can also be a very stressful time. As you navigate returns and holiday sales, it’s important to stay vigilant against common scams and fraudulent activities that could turn a cheerful season into an even more stressful one.

Scammers often target shoppers through phishing emails that appear to be from legitimate retailers or delivery services. These emails typically ask you to click on a link to “confirm your order” or “resolve a delivery issue.” These links can lead to fake websites designed to steal your personal information. To protect yourself, always verify the sender’s email address and avoid clicking on suspicious links. Instead, go directly to the company’s official website to check your account.

Gift card fraud is another prevalent issue. Scammers may tamper with gift cards by scratching off codes and replacing the protective strip, waiting to drain the funds once the card is activated. To avoid falling victim to this scheme, inspect gift cards carefully before purchase and consider loading the funds while still in the store.

Online shopping also comes with its risks, particularly from counterfeit websites that mimic legitimate retailers. These fake sites often advertise deals that seem too good to be true, which is a red flag. Always ensure the website URL starts with “https” and verify the domain name before entering any payment information.

The holiday season also sees a rise in package theft, commonly referred to as porch piracy. Thieves often target deliveries left unattended on doorsteps. To reduce your risk, consider having packages delivered to a secure location, such as a locker or a trusted neighbor’s house, or request a signature upon delivery.

When it comes to returns, fraud can be a significant problem for retailers and consumers alike. Scammers may attempt to return counterfeit items or manipulate receipts to gain store credit for goods they never purchased. If you’re making a return, ensure you have your original receipt and keep the item in its original packaging to make the process smoother and reduce the chance of disputes.

If you encounter any suspicious activities or believe you’ve been the victim of a scam, please report it to the Seal Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is! Let’s work together to keep the holidays safe and enjoyable for everyone. Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

Happy holidays, and stay safe!