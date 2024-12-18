500 attend 21st annual Seal Beach Menorah Lighting event

The 21st annual Seal Beach Pre-Chanukah Menorah Lighting was held Sunday evening, Dec. 15, in Eisenhower Park. The park was full as 5 p.m. approached.

Los Alamitos Chabad served 500 donuts to 500 people, according to Los Alamitos Chabad. (Rabbi Shmuel Marcus gave the same number last year.)

The gathering featured the lighting of a 9-foot tall menorah.

Visitors who came to the park drank free coffee, ate free donuts—eating donuts is part of the Chanukah tradition. Dreidels and menorah kits were also available.

Officials came to pay their respects, including Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

Live music included performances of “Don’t Let the Light Go Out,” and “Blowin’ in the Wind,” as well as performances from the cantor MELECH who Rabbi Marcus said was brought to the ceremony from New York.

In 2023, Chabad of Los Alamitos, which puts on the annual event, reported giving away 500 donuts.

This year’s event, like last year’s, featured a prayer for Israel.

“I know everybody’s waiting. We’re going to light the menorah, but this is already our second Hanukkah that there’s a certain darkness that we’ve never really dealt with before. We need an extra, extra powerful light. So there’s a prayer. It’s called a Misha Bedu,” said Rabbi Marcus.

MELECH performed the prayer.

During the ceremony, Marcus emphasized the importance of lighting one candle, of helping others in small ways.

Following the ceremony, Marcus stepped down from the stage and joined in the dancing.

Background

According to Chabad.org (which is not the same organization as Los Alamitos Chabad), in the second century BCE, the Syrian-Greeks tried to force Israelis to follow Seleucid religious customs. The Maccabees fought for their religious freedom.

The Maccabees liberated the temple in Jerusalem. Following their victory, the Maccabees rededicated the temple in Jerusalem. However, there was only enough oil for one day. The oil miraculously burned for eight days.

This year, Chanukah begins on Dec. 25.