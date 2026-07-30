Briefing Room: The case for dog licensing in Seal Beach

Hi Seal Beach,

Recently, a resident reached out with questions about the city’s dog licensing program, including whether it is really necessary and whether it is simply a way to generate revenue. Those are fair questions, and they are worth answering directly.

Dog licensing is not a money grab, and it is not unique to Seal Beach. It is part of a broader public health and animal welfare system. California law requires rabies vaccination and local dog licensing, and the Seal Beach Municipal Code requires dogs over four months old to maintain a current license.

The primary purpose of dog licensing is rabies control and accountability. A license helps confirm that a dog has received the required rabies vaccination, allows Animal Control to connect that dog to its owner, and provides a reliable way to identify the animal if it is lost, involved in a bite incident, or needs to be traced for public health or safety reasons.

Some people ask why licensing still matters if canine rabies is rare. The answer is simple: prevention programs are designed to keep it rare. Rabies still exists in California wildlife, including bats and skunks, and domestic animals can be exposed. Public health systems work best when they are maintained consistently, not only after a problem develops.

It is also important to understand that vaccination and licensing are not the same thing. A rabies certificate shows that the dog was vaccinated. A license is the city’s official record tying that information to a specific dog and owner, issuing the tag, and allowing Animal Control to quickly identify the animal when necessary. The two work together.

Licensing also supports practical day-to-day animal control functions. It helps return lost pets more quickly, supports investigations when there is a bite or other incident, and helps maintain accurate records so the city can administer its animal control program effectively.

The city uses a company called PetData (www.petdata.com/sealbeach) to help administer the program because processing renewals, payments, notices, vaccination documents, and account updates takes significant administrative time. Using a company that specializes in pet licensing allows the program to be handled more efficiently while keeping Animal Control Officers focused on field work, animal welfare calls, lost and found pets, and other community needs.

Seal Beach has also taken an education-first approach to licensing compliance. The goal is not to punish responsible pet owners. The goal is to help residents understand the requirement, answer questions, correct account information when needed, and bring accounts into compliance.

At the end of the day, dog licensing serves a real purpose. It supports public health, responsible pet ownership, and effective animal control services. We understand that no one enjoys fees or government notices, but this program exists to protect the community and help keep both people and pets safe.

If you have questions about our Animal Control program, please contact us at*************@*********ca.gov.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!