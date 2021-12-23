Briefing Room: Quality of Life Officers on lookout for those in need of shelter

Quality of Life Officers are trained to help the homeless

Hi, Seal Beach!

Brrr, it is cold in Seal Beach!

I don’t normally get cold, but this week has been chilly. Between the wind and the rain, I’m pretty much bundled up all day and night.

Our Police Facility Dog Yosa has her favorite blanket that she likes to sleep with.

I know that I’m very fortunate to have warm clothes and a warm place to live and work. But not all members of our community are so lucky.

For those experiencing homelessness, this cold weather is especially brutal. As you may remember, the Seal Beach Police Department has several Quality of Life Officers who are specially trained to provide assistance to those experiencing homelessness.

This week we’ve asked our QLOs to conduct extra patrols and to be on the lookout for people in need of some warmth. When we do come across those experiencing homelessness we offer to take them to a local cold weather shelter. Volunteers of American (Los Angeles/Orange County chapter), in partnership with the Orange County Healthcare Agency, has opened a cold weather shelter in Santa Ana.

It is located at 612 E. Warner, Santa Ana. There are two bus pick-up locations:

Pick up#1

Arriving at 4:15 p.m. Departing at 4:30 p.m.

Flower and Civic Center, Santa Ana. On Flower (east side of street), between Sixth and Civic Center Drive.

And pick up#2

Arriving at 5:15 p.m.Departing at 5:30 p.m. On Walnut near First Street (across the street from the Social Services Agency).

No walk-ups are permitted and this program is for adults 18 and older only.

Additional information

• Participants will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

• Participants will be required to maintain physical distance from others.

• No weapons, drugs or alcohol will be permitted in or around the shelter.

• Services include a warm meal and access to restrooms.

• Participants are provided transportation to and from the shelter site; participants are unable to walk on or off the shelter property.

• Transportation is provided between 4:30–6:30 p.m.at designated pick-up locations listed above.

• For more details, contact the shelter at (626) 442-4357.

And if you are, or you know someone experiencing homelessness, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at the Police Department. Our Quality of Life Officers are here to help connect you with resources. We’re only a phone call away. Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232.

Seal Beach, keep your questions coming! Email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.

Stay warm!

