Briefing Room: pedestrian safety is a two-way street

Hi Seal Beach,

Over the last couple of weeks we’ve received some complaints about both vehicles not yielding for pedestrians in crosswalks, and also pedestrians not looking for traffic before crossing the street. Because of this, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about our campaign to help create safer crosswalks for both cars and pedestrians.

Our “Stop. Look. Wave.” campaign is a simple way of us reminding the community that crosswalk safety, especially during the busy summer months, is as important as ever.

What is the “Stop. Look. Wave.” campaign? In most cases, pedestrians have the right of way. And we understand, sometimes people aren’t paying attention (both drivers and pedestrians). The police aren’t always there to enforce various vehicle code or pedestrian violations so we are asking everyone to:

“Stop”

• Stop your vehicle. Stop walking.

“Look”

• Make eye contact with each other (driver to pedestrian, pedestrian to driver)

“Wave”

• Acknowledge who will be crossing, or who will be passing through the crosswalk in their vehicle by waving. It’s a friendly way of saying, “Hello. I see you.”

Let’s all do our part to stay safe because pedestrian safety is a two-way street.

Have questions, please email them to me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov!

