Briefing Room: Halloween holiday safety tips

Hi Seal Beach!

Without question, Halloween is my favorite holiday. I love the cooler weather, the decorations, the scary movies, the candy, pretty much everything about it.

The Office of Traffic Safety suggests:

Children

• Look left-right-left again when crossing the street. When available, cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.

• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape and stickers.

• To prevent stumbling or tripping, make sure that costumes don’t drag on the ground. Don’t dart between parked cars.

Adults

• Teach kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Ensure that kids never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars or mid-block.

• Supervise children under the age of 12. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, ensure they only travel through familiar areas that are well lit.

Drivers

• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

• Anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic between 5:30pm to 9:30pm – be especially alert during those hours.

• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can focus on the road and your surroundings.

Trick or treaters

• Try to avoid wearing masks that will limit visibility, use face paint instead.

• Make sure costumes are short enough to avoid a child tripping on it.

• Never go trick or treating alone, either go with parents or with a group of friends.

• If children are trick or treating without a parent, make sure their route is known.

• Always walk on sidewalks, never in the street.

• Carry a flashlight with you at all times and apply reflective tape to your child’s costume and/or treat bag to increase visibility to drivers on the road.

• Only trick or treat at houses that have the front porch light on.

• Never go into a house.

• Be cautious around animals and strangers.

• Make sure to inspect all candy before eating and throw away any that is open.

• If older children are trick or treating without a parent, agree on a specific time when the children should return home.

Of course, If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring the designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night. There is no excuse for drunk driving.

The Seal Beach Police Department wishes everyone a happy, safe, and spooky Halloween. Questions? Email me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

