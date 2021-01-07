Briefing Room: Chief Gonshak reflects on 2020

Chief thanks the community on behalf of his personnel

Hi Sun Readers!

First, I’d like to wish everyone a very happy new year! I’m optimistic that 2021 is going to be a great year for Seal Beach.

For this week’s article, Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak asked to share a few words. Please read below:

“Hello Seal Beach,

“I want to start this year off by reflecting on the challenges that we overcame last year, and by acknowledging the incredible amount of support we have received from the entire Seal Beach community during 2020.

“For those of us who have the pleasure of working or living in this great community, we know that we have much to be thankful for. Those sentiments are echoed everyday by us at the Police Department.

“Although we were faced with a global pandemic, nationwide civil unrest, local protests that stretched thin all law enforcement resources in Orange County, and many other unexpected challenges, the Seal Beach Police Department was able to face these challenges head on, all because of the incredible support we have from the Seal Beach community.

“We want to publicly thank the City Council for their continued support, City staff for accommodating all of our requests (even those made afterhours), all of the City Department Heads for their continued partnership, the City Manager for her unwavering dedication, and most importantly, all residents, businesses, and community members for supporting us and helping to keep Seal Beach safe.

“We are so thankful for the wonderful people in this community who have made personal sacrifices by avoiding gatherings, staying home, wearing face coverings, and helping to slow the spread of infection, especially as it relates to our more vulnerable community members.

“I sincerely hope we have turned the corner with this pandemic, and that with vaccines right around the corner, Seal Beach can rebound for a very successful 2021. Please do not ever hesitate to call us if there is anything we can do to help. Have a great year!

“Your Chief,

—Phil”

Seal Beach, do you have questions about police procedures, traffic laws, or other law enforcement information? Please email your questions to askacop@sealbeachca.gov.