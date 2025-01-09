Bay Theatre grand opening set for Jan. 25 and 26

Opening night is sold out. First film to be shown again Feb. 1 to 2

Courtesy of the Bay Theatre

After eight years, the 80-year-old Seal Beach Bay Theatre restoration is complete.

The Bay Theatre Grand-Opening Celebration will be a historic two-night event on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Both nights have sold out. Additional showings of the premier of “Harbour Chronicle-Shaping the Legacy” have been scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 (sold out) and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2 (with 38 tickets remaining as of Tuesday).

Parking along Main Street is recommended, however additional nearby parking(with an attendant on duty) at $15 will be available behind Chase Bank located at 801 Pacific Coast Highway.

Guests will enjoy concessions available in the beautifully renovated lobby where the “Fox West Coast” ambiance from the 1940s prevails.

The new upgrades promise to offer a whole new world of cinema and live entertainment for Southern California and the Seal Beach community. New offerings include state-of-the-art projector systems with a retractable cinematic extra-wide screen and stunning Yamaha audio that will captivate audiences. Adding to the magic, the Bay Theatre will now offer film festivals, live music, comedy, theatrical plays, dance, seminars, workshops, and corporate events. With these offerings, it is anticipated that the Seal Beach Bay Theatre will quickly gain a reputation as “one of the best independent entertainment venues in Southern California.”

Paul Dunlap, a Fullerton-based real-estate developer with a passion for historic preservation, bought the building and managed the restoration of the Bay Theatre to its former glory. His vision began eight years ago with his first walk inside the vacant movie house. He knew right away that he wanted to create a space that would honor the rich Fox West Coast Theatre history, and he set his goal to preserve the theatre’s mid-century charm while incorporating modern amenities.

“After all the demolition, reconstruction, Covid epidemic, and technical difficulties along the way, I want to thank the numerous contractors and members of my crew, who spent countless hours of dedication to bring this project to conclusion,” Dunlap said.

“I am happy that the community will enjoy the results of this undertaking and most important, I am grateful to know that the Seal Beach Bay Theatre will remain a historical landmark and a place for the Seal Beach community to gather and enjoy,” Dunlap said.

Grand opening

The grand opening will focus on local surfing history and feature the premier of “Harbour Chronicle-Shaping the Legacy,” a documentary film about the life and times of local and legendary surfboard maker Rich Harbour, who grew up in Seal Beach and began making surfboards in his parent’s garage in his early teens. The film’s producer Chris Sardelis was a close friend who worked alongside Harbour shaping boards in the shop. “I am honored to debut my film as part of this momentous occasion, and I’m grateful to have been on the side-lines watching my buddy Paul Dunlap’s impressive project-management during the amazing transformation of the Bay Theatre,” Sardelis said. Admission at either show will include an opportunity drawing for a vintage (1965) Harbour Banana Surfboard valued at $1,000.

More Bay Theatre History

Since its postwar opening in 1945, the Seal Beach Bay Theatre was a cornerstone for residents of all ages. In those days the Seal Beach population total was only about 3,500 people. For one full year the theatre known as “The Beach” was “THE” local hangout. The theatre has been a cherished landmark for generations. Long-term Seal Beach residents recall McGaugh Elementary School children performing songs and dance at “The Beach”.

A year after “The Beach” opened, Fox West Coast Theatres bought the site and renamed it the “Bay Theatre.” With an upgraded exterior marquee and art-deco re-design to the interior, the theatre gained a reputation for “the place” to see first run, independent, and foreign films, as well as revival screenings. Fun Fact: In 1965, Steven Spielberg was known to frequent the Bay Theatre and watch films while he was a Cal State Long Beach student.

Updates to the Bay

The Bay Theatre will now offer an outstanding art-deco ambiance with state-of-the-art technical systems:

Yamaha Nexo Sound System

Retractable Cinema Screen

Performance stage

Projector Room and upgrades: One Digital, One 16 mm, Two 35mm

Orchestra Pit: New area with detached seats for EZ orchestra placement

Carpet: Custom designed multi-colored carpet throughout

Chauvet Lighting: All new live performance stage lighting

Food/Popcorn: Light concession upgrades

Exterior Marque: Beautifully restored exterior neon lighting to brighten up Main Street

Interior/Exterior: Art deco theatre railing: Upgrade and re-design of entry and interior theatre railing

Sconces: Match Fox West Coast originals

Interior Art Deco: Leather-tucked theatre entrance doors

Irwin Seating Co: Spectator stage views from every custom velvet seat

Seating Capacity: Expanded to 350 (new) seats

Ticket Office: Relocated and upgraded to online ticket sales

Custom Tile: Added to exterior entry and interior restrooms

Tickets are available at: https://baytheatre.com/#Tickets.