A look at the year ahead

Local individuals talk about the opportunities and challenges facing Seal Beach in 2025

Some residents are concerned about parking and infrastructure as Seal Beach begins 2025, according to a recent informal Sun survey. (The 2024 survey got similar results.) The Sun posted the following question on multiple Facebook pages and Nextdoor, as well as emailing local figures: “On the record, for possible publication in the print edition of the Sun, what do you see as the opportunities and challenges facing Seal Beach in 2025?”

Nextdoor and one Facebook group generated the most requests.

Some of the replies included requests that the paper cover specific stories. Those requests are being considered, but the comments were left out due to space.

Below are some of the relevant replies. The replies have been lightly edited to correct minor punctuation and capitalization errors.

Michael McGrorty, Leisure World, wrote: “I think the recent election cycle has revealed fundamental differences in opinion among our people which must be resolved before we can go forward. These differences are so serious as to overshadow other opportunities or problems altogether. We’ve probably not seen a situation like this since the Depression.”



Norm Davidson, of College Park West, wrote: “Big picture issue—how to balance promotion of SB to keep business thriving while maintaining small town cultural charm and great place to live. Obvious issues we see every day are homelessness and kids on e-bikes.”



Marah Fineberg-Kuck, of Rossmoor, wrote: “As a small business owner in Seal Beach and parent in Los Alamitos School District, I believe our focus for 2025 should include proactive investments in infrastructure, including addressing drainage issues, before they become larger problems. Ensuring our town remains functional and resilient will benefit both businesses and residents alike.



“Supporting local businesses while maintaining our small-town charm is equally important. We also need to ensure our schools continue to receive the funding and support necessary to provide a safe and enriching environment for our children. Balancing these priorities will help Seal Beach thrive for years to come.”



Marc Loopesko, of Old Town & The Hill, wrote: “Restoring the city’s financial stability after 10+ years of mismanagement by the previous city manager and current and past council members is a top priority before the city can tackle all other issues facing it.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern wrote: “Infrastructure is crumbling. Gas pipes need to be upgraded, electrical grid needs to be updated and new transformers. Gum Grove needs a water system and new trees planted. The hills in Gum Grove are eroding because there is no root system keeping the dirt from washing away.”



Amanda Schlumpf, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “I’m sure they will hire another consulting firm to pay to discuss this since they don’t do anything on their own.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern, replying to Amanda Schlumpf, wrote: “They pay an awful lot of people to consult and do nothing.”



Amanda Schlumpf, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “Yes they do. They have been paying people over 30 yrs to discuss parking.”



Susan Perrell, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote about Gum Grove Park: “I haven’t visited Gum Grove for a while so I’ll walk over and take a look in the next few days. Terracing and planting with proper irrigation could help stabilize the slope. Perhaps the City’s Tree Committee and Environmental Quality Control Board could sponsor a public workshop at one of our regular meetings to hear issues and suggestions.”

Perrell is the District Three member of the EQCB.

Dawn Sasse-Southern, replying to Susan Perrell, wrote: “There was money raised by the Gum Grove committee given to the city, somehow it was never used. I keep asking where it went and get nowhere.”



Susan Perrell, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “I’ll follow this up with Staff. Unfortunately, the regularly scheduled meetings for the Seal Beach Environmental Quality Control Board to study issues like this and make recommendations to our City Council to protect our Seal Beach environment are often cancelled… due to “a lack of agenda items.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern, replying to Susan Perrell, wrote: “What does that mean?”



Susan Perrell, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “I think it means that the resources of our City’s Environmental Quality Control Board are being greatly underutilized. It’s as if we had no environmental issues in Seal Beach that would require the hearings, studies, meetings, collaboration, recommendations, or leadership that the Board was chartered to provide.”



Carla Watson, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “Yes Dawn we did raise money & so appreciate you remembering.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern, replying to Carla Watson, wrote: where did it go? Gum Grove needs rehabilitation.



Susan Perrell wrote: “Follow-up: I walked Gum Grove today [Jan. 1, 2025] and it is a gem in the rough. Many people were out enjoying it. I love the connections to neighborhoods and the future possibility of connection to newly restored wetlands. It could really benefit from some planning, management, love.”



Michelle Knisley wrote: “Homeless shelter.”



Nichole Rose Dunlap, replying to Michelle Knisley, wrote: “Amen.”



Randy Barnaby wrote: “Lack of reliable revenue sources juxtaposed to rising city management costs.”



Dawn Rovano wrote about sidewalks being buckled by tree roots.



Lin Bennett, replying to Dawn Rovano, wrote: “I agree!! Just helped a lady up yesterday who had fallen on our street … agree by the Girl Scout House!”



Mark Gardiner wrote: “Opportunity and bold vision needed … first 2 blocks of Main St. should be one lane in, keep same parking, expand sidewalks to allow patio seating for outdoor dining. Third block closest to beach open air pedestrian plaza only. Expand Eisenhower park/pier over existing parking lots north and south, add amphitheater for concerts and more park space and vendor accommodation. Add 2 story restaurant at end of pier for ocean dining and express window take out. 2nd floor open for wedding/event rentals. Add bike path north side to connect LBC and south path. Bring back AVP tour stop. TaDa!”



Kristina Lennon Buckley, replying to Mark Gardiner, wrote: “I agree with all of this!!”



Jennifer Danielson, replying to Mark Gardiner, wrote: “Interesting ideas. But there is already too little parking in Old Town. If you take away the parking at the pier, where would people be able to park?”



Mark Gardiner, replying to Jennifer Danielson, wrote: “Keep existing lots, build second level above for park/pier expansion.”



Janice Olson, replying to Mark Gardiner, wrote: “Noooo.”



Kristina Lennon Buckley wrote: “Use the end of the pier for more community activities and local businesses to have pop ups and food at the end year round. Maybe music at the end with a small stage and pop ups and food all along the sides walking up and back. Utilize what we have. It would be an awesome event throughout the year. Like a winter one, a spring one, a summer one, and a fall one. Sell tickets for a small fee to pay for it.”



Dena Noble, replying to Kristina Lennon Buckley, wrote: “This is like… the one above you, NOPE!”



Leo Miller wrote: “New revenue for the city—bring back the sand castle contest, weekend farmers market at the pier, and have an official restaurant week. Clean up Main Street – fix what is coming apart, paint and touch up what is getting tired-looking, power wash the sidewalks.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern wrote: “The new parking law of losing 20ft at every intersection will have us losing four parking spots on each block. That amounts to hundreds of lost parking spots. This needs to be seriously looked at for its impact for residents parking.”



Seal Beach Police Department, in an unsigned reply to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “That’s an issue you can definitely take up with the State.”



In a separate post, Dawn Sasse-Southern asked: “Seal Beach Police Department Are you painting the curbs or putting up signs? Seal Beach Police Department does the 20ft start after the planters or does it include the planter space?”

The SBPD replied with links to the SBPD Facebook page.

Karla Klopp Hann, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “My understanding is it is not a requirement that cities/counties paint the curbs. It’s up to us to just know. I guess start carrying a tape measure.”



Dawn Sasse-Southern, replying to Karla Klopp Hann, wrote: I want to know does it start at the crosswalk or the planters because my street where I and my neighbors park has four crosswalks at each intersection.”



Karla Klopp Hann, replying to Dawn Sasse-Southern, wrote: “Yeah, that I have no idea.”



William McGrann wrote: “Seal Beach had a reputation as an old time community. But the cost of living has [been] driving many long time residences away. Real estate investors don’t really seem to care about how their greed has destroyed the community and continues to do so!”



Paraskevi June wrote: “I am hopeful and optimistic for the continued effort to successfully deter theft in our city. The new law along with our amazing SBPD will definitely make 2025 a better and safer year for everyone.”



Jeremy Carson wrote: “There’s a few storefront windows on main street, displaying flags and shirts with that guy from ‘Home Alone 2’ flipping people off. can we get rid of those? Seems obscene for Seal Beach.”



Michelle Callis-Weinman, replying to Jeremy Carson, wrote: “Agreed.”



College Park East resident Patty Campbell, in an email, wrote: “The challenges for our city will be the developments at 4665 Lampson Avenue and also the ones on Old Ranch. I do not see them as opportunities but rather as challenges to the residents up here. These projects will greatly negatively impact our quality of life, increasing traffic to impossible levels. So many residents of CPE already shop at Valley View stores as the traffic on SB Blvd. is just too great. And just getting to SB Blvd on Lampson is frustrating.

“The sales tax monies in these cases, go to Garden Grove and Cypress and not SB.

Something to think about.”

Campbell represents District Four on the Seal Beach Planning Commission.

Richie Barnes, co-president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce wrote in an email: “Membership, Membership, Membership.”



Seal Beach Lion John Schroeder, in an email, wrote: “Lions Clubs throughout the world share the motto ‘WE SERVE.’ In recent years, Lions have also adopted the concept of ‘KINDNESS MATTERS’ as a way of life. A ‘please’ or a ‘thank you’ can make someone’s day a little better. The person bagging your groceries would like a ‘thank you for your help.’ Holding the door for someone takes little effort, but it can make that person feel appreciated. All of us in Seal Beach and elsewhere can do better in our communications with others. A smile and a nod of the head does make a difference. Don’t be afraid to use it!”



Seal Beach Lions Club President Mary Hollen, in an email, wrote: “I feel the opportunities for Seal Beach in the coming months will be for our town to come together as a team … to look out for one another, to get to know our Community leaders, Council Members, Police, Fire, Safety Officers – and our neighbors, and to support them and our local businesses. To be there for the needs of others when we can help, and to be an integral part of our wonderful city.

“The challenges facing our ‘Mayberry by the Sea’ will be for us to be the best neighbors we can be and to ensure that we stay the warm and friendly town that we have always been.”