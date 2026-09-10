Aquarium lands ‘holo’ theatre, first of its kind in the West

In yet another mission expansion under new CEO Jeff Flocken, the Aquarium of the Pacific unveiled a new “HoloTheater” built into its Long Beach facility that is offering patrons new-age technology to bring science and technology experiences to life.

“It’s a way to bring our message and information about conservation to a broader audience, promote greater awareness of the Aquarium and with some fun and joy, spark wonder and interest in the marine life,” said Nicole Meek, senior director of visitor operations.

“We are looking forward to having the first HoloTheater® experience on the West Coast as a new immersive experience for our guests. We hope they leave inspired to learn more about ocean animals that lived on our planet at the same time as dinosaurs and are still with us today from sea jellies to sharks,” said Meek.

Aquarium officials have transformed its Ocean Theatre into a high-tech, immersive “HoloTheater,” which intimately seats approximately 130 guests per showing, making it the first such facility on the West Coast.

The new venue opened to the public on Sept. 4, Meek said.

Developed by BASE Xperiential, a Texas-based media company, the theatre will offer live entertainment using six projection surfaces in the custom-designed theater to bring creatures, their environments, and stories to life.

What seems like a normal film surprises viewers when creatures being discussed on the screen suddenly appear life-sized in holographic form and even move across the room as the action on the screens continue.

The new space combines panoramic projection, holographic imagery, and spatial audio, allowing up to 132 guests to get an up-close-and-personal glimpse of the ecosystems of past and present. No glasses, VR headsets, or other wearable technology is required to experience the films in 3-D.

“HoloTheater® was created to transform how audiences experience stories,” said Brian Becker, founder and CEO of BASE Xperiential.

“Partnering with Aquarium of the Pacific allows us to bring our methodology to one of the nation’s premier aquariums, bringing established technologies together to create an experience that is both spectacular and meaningful. Our goal is simple: inspire curiosity by making guests feel like they’ve stepped inside the story.”

Becker said the films are produced, generally, much like traditional Hollywood films.

“We produce these just like you would produce a Broadway theatrical show or conventional film,” Becker told ENE. “We bring in the creative team, the studio, the CGI experts, whatever,” he said.

“Our focus is entertainment education, and will expand more into natural science and history,” he added.

The new HoloTheater® is opening with Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure, where dinosaurs appear to come alive on a stage in front of the screen.

The 24-minute film was produced by BASE Xperiential in partnership with Paquin Entertainment Group and distributed in collaboration with MacGillivray Freeman Films.

The film transports audiences across prehistoric landscapes to encounter some of the most extraordinary creatures to ever walk the Earth. It is an educational journey that tells the evolving story of paleontological discoveries and scientific revelations that gave us what we know today about these remarkable creatures.

Aquarium officials said at a press briefing last week that multiple HoloTheater® shows will run daily at the Aquarium, and tickets can be purchased with Aquarium admission on-site or in advance online.

Later this fall, Ocean Giants Revealed will debut in the Aquarium’s HoloTheater®, where guests can submerge themselves in the deep sea, where few have traveled, and witness the beauty and diversity of marine species both past and present, including whales, sea jellies, megalodon, and other prehistoric sea creatures.

Becker said the ‘Ocean Giants’ film is being co-produced with MacGillivray-Freeman studio, based here in Southern California.

HoloTheater® is a next-generation immersive attraction created by BASE Xperiential that transforms storytelling through panoramic cinema, holographic projection, and shared audience experiences. Designed for museums, aquariums, science centers, destination attractions, shopping centers and entertainment venues, each HoloTheater® is a proprietary system that combines multiple projection surfaces, spatial audio and holographic projection to deliver spectacular shared experiences without the need for glasses or wearable devices.

The high-tech theater will be an exciting educational offering for all of our guests here at the nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific, Meek said.

Flocken has moved quickly since becoming the Aquarium’s CEO to use technology to strengthen and augment the award-winning institution’s overall mission.

Months before El Niño created havoc with the world’s oceans and, accordingly, a noticeable shift in this summer’s weather pattern, government technology and weather experts held a briefing at the Aquarium to warn officials that it would indeed be coming.

Flocken has consistently said that he would continue to expanding the Aquarium’s education and conservation role going forward.