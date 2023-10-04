A Fine Wine Party

The Seal Beach Vin Amigos celebrated their 40th Anniversary on Sept. 8 at 555 in Long Beach. The club began as 12 couples who hosted monthly wine tastings in their homes. Early on the food was simple, and each couple brought their own wine glasses. It has evolved to sharing fine wine and foods at home and in restaurants, even visiting wine country together. Now a group of 11, it’s become a community of friends who have shared births, deaths, weddings, grandchildren, and many other life events. Pictured, from left, Herman Harvill, Joanie Shumate, Frank Grillo, Linda Grillo, Tony Rallings, Jo Ann Springer, Marieta Francis, Carol Llewellyn, Bill Francis, Lona Pacheco, and Randy Pacheco.