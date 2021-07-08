57th Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast benefits the community

The 57th Annual Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday, July 10, from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Nobles Family Community Center (16861 12th St., between Pacific Coast Highway and the Greenbelt). The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Admission includes pancakes, sausages, fruit, milk, juice, and coffee. There also will be disaster preparedness material and water safety information provided by the Fire Department.

“It’s a great kick-off to the Summer. People get to see each other and get together like many haven’t been able to because of the pandemic. It’ll be a joyful time!” said Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association.

“It’s my favorite event in town. It seems like everyone in town is involved,” said Dawn McCormack, association vice president.

“Between not seeing neighbors at our usual Mother’s Day Art Festival and the Covid isolation, it will be wonderful to reconnect with our friends,” said former association president Mike Van Voorhis.

Both the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club and Las Damas volunteer and serve the breakfast as well as donate table settings and centerpieces. Just about every restaurant in town donates something (sausage, pancake mix, juice, etc.) and long-time residents, the Perricone family, donate the delicious fruit. Members of the community do all the cooking. All proceeds benefit the Sunset Beach Community Association (SBCA) and help offset operating costs, including property taxes, utilities, insurance and all of the other ongoing costs associated with owning the Community Center.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Delgleize said this is one of her most favorite events of the year. “The food is delicious, especially as the butter melts on the warm pancakes. Its also a wonderful opportunity to have breakfast with friends and neighbors … See you there.”

“This is an awesome annual tradition, a great way to bring the community together to enjoy a time of feasting and friendships, in our wonderful city,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of Calvary Chapel of the Harbour.

